Hour-and-a-Quarter Bread
Makes 12 servings
•1½ cups warm water (105 to 115 degrees)
•1½ tablespoons (2 packets) active dry yeast
•1 tablespoon granulated sugar or honey
•3½ to 4½ cups all-purpose flour
•1½ teaspoons salt
Note: This recipe is just an example. Feel free to bake any bread you choose on the grill in the manner described.
Prepare grill for indirect heat. Cover one side of the grate with aluminum foil. Preheat grill to hot.
In a large bowl, combine water, sugar and yeast. Whisk or stir with a fork. Allow to sit 5 to 10 minutes, until the top becomes frothy.
In a separate bowl, stir together the 3½ cups of flour and salt. Slowly add flour mixture to the yeast and water, stirring with a fork until it begins to form a stiff dough. Knead by hand on a lightly floured work surface, adding additional flour as necessary, until the dough is smooth and no longer sticky, about 5 to 7 minutes. Form into a loaf shape and place on a greased baking sheet. Dust the top with flour and cover with a towel. Place in a warm place and allow to rise until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes.
Place grate on grill with foil side away from the coals or flames. Cut slashes in the top of the dough and place on the foil. Cover and cook until done and bottom of loaf sounds hollow when you tap on it. The time varies depending on your grill and how it retains heat, but it will be anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes for this type of bread; other breads may take longer. Cool on a rack before serving.
Per serving: 142 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 4 g protein; 30 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 296 mg sodium; 8 mg calcium.
Source: Recipe adapted from mymundaneandmiraculouslife.com
Grilled Pizza
Makes 2 servings
•1 pizza crust dough, recipe follows, or use store-bought dough
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•¾ cup pizza sauce, recipe follows, or use store-bought sauce
•2 to 4 ounces mozzarella cheese
•Toppings (your choice)
Prepare grill for direct heat. Preheat to medium hot. Lightly coat back of a baking sheet with nonstick spray or oil. Have toppings prepared and available.
On a lightly floured surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Brush both sides with the olive oil and place on prepared back of baking sheet.
To transfer the dough to the grill, hold the baking sheet at an angle. Grab top edge of the dough and quickly invert it onto the grill (don’t worry if it is not a circle). Cook until bottom is golden, about 2 to 3 minutes, making sure the bottom does not burn. Flip the crust over with tongs and quickly add the sauce, cheese and toppings. Cover the grill and cook until the dough is cooked, the toppings are hot and the cheese is melted, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Per serving: 310 calories; 10 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 22 g protein; 33 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 713 mg sodium; 548 mg calcium (Nutrition analysis does not include toppings.)
Source: Adapted from Bon Appétit
Basic Pizza Dough
Makes 2 pizzas (4 servings)
•1 package active dry yeast
•1 cup warm water, around 110 degrees
•Pinch granulated sugar
•1½ teaspoons salt
•1½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for coating bowl
•2½ to 3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
In a large bowl, mix yeast, water and sugar, and stir well to combine. Set aside until foamy, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add the salt, olive oil and 11/4 cups of the flour, and mix well to thoroughly combine. Add another 11/4 cups flour and mix well with your hands, working to incorporate the flour little by little. The dough should be slightly sticky to the touch.
Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead for 5 to 7 minutes, adding additional flour as necessary to form a smooth and elastic dough that is not sticky. Transfer to a lightly oiled 2- or 3-quart bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
Divide dough into 2 equal portions and form into balls. Use immediately or wrap individually in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to one day.
Per serving: 390 calories; 69 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat; 9 g protein; 872 mg sodium; no sugar
Source: Adapted from Emeril Lagasse, via Food Network
Easy Pizza Sauce
Makes sauce for 2 pizzas
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•¼ cup finely chopped onion
•1 garlic clove, smashed
•1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
•1 teaspoon oregano
•Pinch crushed red pepper
•½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
•Salt and pepper
Heat a small saucepan over medium-high heat and add oil. When hot, stir in onions and cook until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic clove and cook 30 seconds. Stir in tomato sauce, oregano, red pepper and cheese. Simmer until thickened, about 15 to 20 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper, if needed.
Per serving (based on 4): 125 calories; 10 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat; 5 g protein; 852 mg sodium; 5 g sugar
Source: Recipe by Daniel Neman
Grilled Polenta
Makes 8 servings
•1 package (1½ pounds) cooked polenta
•2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
•1 garlic clove, minced
•1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary or other herb
•1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
•Freshly ground black pepper
Unwrap the polenta and cut it crosswise into ½-inch thick slices. Combine the olive oil, garlic and rosemary in a small bowl and stir with a fork. Lightly brush polenta slices on both sides with the flavored oil.
Set up the grill for direct grilling and preheat to high.
Arrange the polenta slices on the hot grate and grill until lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Sprinkle with Parmesan and pepper before serving.
Per serving: 390 calories; 8 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 11 g protein; 67 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 5 g fiber; 170 mg sodium; 146 mg calcium
Source: Recipe from “Steven Raichlen’s BBQ USA,” by Steven Raichlen
Truly Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Makes 1 serving
•2 slices bread
•1 ounce easily melted cheese, such as American or cheddar
•½ tablespoon butter
Prepare a grill for direct heat and heat to medium-high. Melt butter in a small skillet. Place cheese between slices of bread and place both sides of sandwich in pan to soak up the butter. Place sandwich on grill and cook until bottom is golden brown and toasty. Flip and cook until other side is golden brown and toasty.
Per serving: 301 calories; 29 g carbohydrates; 17 g fat; 9 g protein; 929 mg sodium; 5 g sugar
Source: Recipe by Daniel Neman
Grilled Romaine Lettuce
Makes 1 serving
•1 whole head Romaine lettuce
•1 teaspoon olive oil
Prepare grill for direct heat and heat to medium-high. Brush or rub olive oil all over exterior of lettuce. Place whole head of lettuce directly over the coals or gas, and cook until charred grate marks are visible, about 2 to 3 minutes each side. For Caesar salad, serve drizzled with Caesar dressing, a sprinkling of lemon juice and optional croutons.
Per serving: 126 calories; 21 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat; 8 g protein; 50 mg sodium; 7 g sugar
Source: Recipe by Daniel Neman
Grilled Watermelon
Makes 6 servings
•Zest and juice of 1 lime
•¼ cup honey
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•1 small watermelon, cut into 1-inch thick slices
•Mint leaves, for garnish
•Flaky sea salt, for garnish
Note: Do not omit the salt at the end.
Heat grill or grill pan to medium heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together lime zest, lime juice, honey and olive oil. Brush mixture over both sides of melon. Place on grill and cook until grill marks form and fruit softens slightly, about 1 minute per side. Sprinkle with mint and flaky sea salt, and serve.
Per serving: 178 calories; 41 g carbohydrates; 3 g fat; 2 g protein; 505 mg sodium; 35 g sugar
Source: Recipe by Lena Abraham via Delish.