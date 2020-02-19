Ham and Fennel Pie with Marinated Artichokes
This is a really tasty vegetable pie, with a rich-yet tangy character, thanks to the marinated artichoke hearts.
•5 tablespoons butter
•¼ cup flour
•1½ cups chicken broth
•½ cup scalded heavy cream (see note below)
•About ½ pound broccoli
•1 cup chopped fennel bulb (about ½ medium-sized bulb)
•1 cup chopped yellow onion
•¾ cup diced ham (optional)
•2 (6 ounce) jars marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped to measure 2/3 cup
•¾ cup shredded cheddar
•1 unbaked 8-inch pastry shell
In saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. With wire whisk, blend in the flour, and cook the mixture over moderately low heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat and whisk in the chicken broth in a steady stream. Return the pot to the burner and cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in the scalded heavy cream, then remove pan from heat. You will have about 2¼ cups of sauce. (Note: The sauce can be prepared up to 24 hours ahead. Before refrigerating, let it cool for about 4 minutes, then gently place a sheet of waxed paper or plastic wrap on the surface so the sauce won't form a skin.)
Peel the broccoli stalks and cut enough stalk and flowerets to measure 3 cups of broccoli pieces. Place the broccoli in a steamer rack along with the fennel and onion; cover and steam over rapidly boiling water for about 8 minutes (broccoli will be softened but not completely tender — do not overcook). Place the steamed vegetables in a bowl and combine with the ham (if using), artichokes and 1 cup of the sauce. Stir gently to blend. Stir in the cheese, then spoon the vegetable mixture into the unbaked pastry shell. Pour the remaining 1¼ cups of sauce on top of the vegetable mixture, gently spreading it out with a spatula so that it reaches down in the corners around the crust. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 1 hour, or until top is golden and the filling bubbling and thickened.
Remove the pie from oven and let it stand for 20 minutes before serving. (NOTE: This is an important step, because the filling needs this time to "set up"; otherwise it will be too runny. Don't worry, even after 20 minutes, it is still very hot.) Yields 6 servings. Delicious as a light supper, along with a tossed green salad.
NOTE ON SCALDING CREAM: The term "scalding" means to heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium-high heat just until tiny bubbles begin to form around the edge. Do not bring the milk to a boil.
Classic American Chicken Pot Pie
Makes about 6 servings
A wonderful winter treat. If you have small pie plates or 8- or 12-ounce custard cups, then go ahead and make individual pies. Adjust the baking time accordingly. Also, I shred my carrots in this recipe because it contributes to a more interesting texture in the filling, but feel free to cube them along with the potatoes if that’s the way you enjoy your carrots.
•4 tablespoons butter
•1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
•1 cup chopped celery
•3 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced
•4 tablespoons flour
•2 cups chicken broth
•1 cup half-and-half
•About ½ teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
•2 cups peeled and cubed potatoes (½-inch), blanched
•1 cup peas (frozen are perfectly fine!)
•½ cup coarsely shredded carrots
•2 cups cooked and shredded (or cubed) chicken (white and dark meat)
•1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
•2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
•1 recipe of pastry crust (recipe follows)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9- by 9- by 2-inch square baking dish.
In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the onions, celery and garlic, and saute until the onion is soft and translucent. Whisk in the flour and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, just until the flour mixture begins to turn a light golden brown. Whisk in the chicken broth and bring the liquid to a boil, whisking constantly. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has begun to thicken. Whisk in the half-and-half and continue to cook for 4 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened. Stir in the salt and pepper, then adjust the seasoning, adding additional salt and pepper to taste.
Remove from heat and stir in the potatoes, peas, carrots, chicken, parsley and thyme. (NOTE: This filling could be prepared and refrigerated up to 24 hours ahead; when ready to assemble and bake the pies, gently reheat the filling slightly.)
Line the baking pan with one of the prepared crusts. Pour the filling into the crust. Place the top crust on top of the filling. Carefully tuck the overlapping crust into the pan, forming a thick edge. Crimp the edges of the pan, then cut 3 vents into the center of the top crust. Place on a baking sheet in the preheated oven. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is hot and bubbly.
Remove the pie from the oven and let it cool for about 5 minutes before serving.
PASTRY CRUST: In a large mixing bowl, combine 3¼ cups all-purpose flour with 1 teaspoon salt. Add 1½ cups chilled vegetable shortening and work it into the flour with your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Using a fork or pastry blender, add up to 5 tablespoons of ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, adding only as much as is needed to make a smooth ball of dough that just barely holds together. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes of up to several hours.
When ready to assemble the pie, remove the dough from the refrigerator and place it on a lightly floured surface. Cut the dough into two pieces; place the second half back in the refrigerator. For each crust, roll the dough out on the floured surface into a square measuring about 14-inches in diameter, and 1/8-inch thick. Gently fold the square in half and then in half again so that it can be easily transported into the baking pan without tearing. Unfold the dough into the pan. Fill and proceed with the recipe as directed. Makes 2 pie crusts.
Mushroom Empanadas
Makes 8 to 9 5-inch pastries
These hand-held pies have roots in Spain and Portugual, but they are also popular in Latin American countries. Consider this a basic recipe that you can have some fun spinning off from.
For empanada dough:
•2 cups all-purpose flour
•½ cup whole wheat flour
•1 teaspoon salt
•½ cup all-vegetable shortening, chilled, cut into ½-inch pieces
•1 large egg
•1/3 cup ice water
•1 tablespoon vinegar
For mushroom filling:
•1 tablespoon butter
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•½ cup finely chopped red or yellow onion
•3 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced
•1 pound crimini mushrooms, sliced and coarsely chopped
•3 tablespoons of fresh thyme, stems removed
•½ teaspoon salt
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•¼ cup of dry white wine (such as pinot gris, pinot blanc, or chardonnay)
•¼ cup of heavy cream
•1 cup of freshly grated Parmesan cheese
•1 large egg, lightly beaten with 1 teaspoon of water
Prepare the dough: Combine the flours with the salt. Add the shortening and using your fingers or a pastry blender, blend until the mixture resembles cornmeal. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with the ice water and the vinegar. Slowly pour enough of this mixture into the flour mixture to form a dough when blended with a fork. Knead the dough briefly (two or three times) just until it comes together into a ball.
Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, flatten it slightly with the palm of our hand, and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
To prepare the empanadas, heat the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute until the onion is soft. Add the mushrooms, thyme, salt, and pepper and continue to saute until the mushrooms turn golden. Add the wine, stirring up all the cooked-on bits of food. Continue cooking until the wine has reduced almost completely, then stir in the cream and continue cooking for a minute or two. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool.
When ready to assemble the empanadas, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the dough to 1/8-inch thickness on a floured surface. Using a 5- or 6-inch round biscuit cutter, cut the dough into circles. Gather the scraps together and re-roll the dough to use it up. You should have 8 to 9 rounds.
Place about ¼ cup of the mushroom filling onto one half of each circle, leaving a half-inch edge. Sprinkle some of the cheese on top of the filling. Brush the edges of the pastry with some of the beaten egg. Fold the dough over to create a semi-circle. Use the tines of a fork to press the edges tightly together. Arrange the empanadas on a baking sheet lined with parchment (or lightly greased). Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the empanadas are golden brown.
Cauliflower-Cheese Pie, With Grated Potato Crust
Potato Crust (recipe follows)
•1 cup chopped onion
•1 medium clove of garlic, peeled and crushed
•3 tablespoon butter or margarine
•Dash of thyme
•½ teaspoon basil
•½ teaspoon salt
•1 medium cauliflower, broken into small flowerets
•1 heaping, packed cup grated Cheddar cheese
•2 eggs
•¼ cup milk
•Black pepper
•Paprika
Prepare the Potato Crust; set aside.
Saute onions and garlic in butter for 5 minutes. Add herbs, salt, and cauliflower and cook, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Spread half the cheese into the baked crust, then add the cauliflower mixture, then remaining cheese. Beat the eggs and milk together and pour over the vegetables. Dust the top with freshly ground black pepper and paprika. Bake in 375-degree oven until set, about 35 to 40 minutes. Yields about 6 servings.
GRATED POTATO CRUST: Place 2 cups of packed, grated raw potatoes in a colander over a bowl. Salt with about ½ teaspoon of salt and leave for 10 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water and then combine the potatoes with 1 beaten egg and ¼ cup grated onion. Pat the mixture into a well-oiled 9-inch pie pan, building up the sides of the crust with lightly-floured fingers. Bake in 400-degree oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until browned. After the first 30 minutes, brush the crust with a little oil to crispen it.
Source: Recipe from "Moosewood Cookbook," by Molly Katzen.
Timberline Lodge Kraut Kunchen
Makes 6 entree servings, 12 appetizer servings
Former Timberline Executive Chef Leif Erik Benson’s special recipe.
•1 cup milk, heated to lukewarm
•½ cup warm water (95 to 100 degrees)
•1½ teaspoons dry yeast
•2 teaspoons sugar
•4 to 5 cups all-purpose flour
•1 teaspoon salt
•6 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
•1¼ cups ground beef
•½ cup chopped onion
•4 cups chopped green cabbage
•Freshly ground black pepper to taste
•Maggi seasoning to taste
•About 2 teaspoons chicken base (available in the supermarket spice section)
•Sweet Hot Russian mustard (see note below)
Combine the milk and hot water, then sprinkle on the yeast and sugar. Let the mixture sit until it bubbles and foams, 5 to 10 minutes.
Stir in 3 cups of the flour, the salt and the butter, then turn out onto a floured board and knead in enough of the remaining flour to achieve a smooth and elastic dough. This should take about 10 minutes. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, turn once to coat, cover loosely with plastic wrap, and allow to rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, brown the beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Part way through the cooking, spoon off all but about 1 tablespoon of the drippings, add the onion, and continue to cook until the onion is tender and transparent. Add the cabbage, pepper, Maggi seasoning and chicken base, stirring to mix well; adjust the seasonings, adding more salt and pepper if necessary. (Note: The filling can be prepared up to 48 hours ahead and refrigerated; bring to room temperature to use.)
For entree-size portions, divide the dough into 6 parts. On a floured board with a floured rolling pin, roll out each part into a 10-inch round. Place a heaping ½ cup of filling on one half of each round. For appetizer size portions, divide the dough into 12 parts and roll out each part into a 5-inch round. Place a heaping ¼ cup of filling on half of each round. To seal the rounds, dip your finger into a glass of water or milk and rub the edge. Fold the dough over the filling and seal firmly by pinching or pressing down with the tines of a fork.
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven until the pastries are a nice golden brown, about 30 minutes for the entree size, 20 minutes for the appetizer size. Serve hot or chilled with the Sweet Hot Russian mustard.
NOTE ON SWEET HOT RUSSIAN MUSTARD: If you can’t find a good one, stir in a tablespoon or so of brown sugar into about ½ cup of a fine-quality Dijon-style mustard.