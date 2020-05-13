Rhubarb and Dried Cherry Chutney
Makes about 7 half-pints
•2 pounds fresh rhubarb
•1½ cups chopped yellow onion
•1 tart green apple, peeled, cored, and finely chopped
•1½ cups dried cherries
•1¾ cups firmly packed light brown sugar
•2 to 4 jalapeno peppers, seeds and veins removed (Note: 4 jalapenos will produce a very hot chutney)
•4 cloves garlic, minced
•2 tablespoons finely minced or grated fresh ginger
•2 tablespoons brown or yellow mustard seed
•2 teaspoons salt
•1 teaspoon each: paprika, ground coriander
•2 cups cider vinegar
•¼ cup corn syrup
Wash 7 half pint jars. Keep hot until needed. Prepare lids as manufacturer directs.
Prepare the rhubarb by washing, trimming and cutting into ½-inch dice to measure 6 to 7 cups. In large, non-aluminum pot, combine the rhubarb with the onion, apple, cherries, brown sugar, jalapeno peppers, garlic, fresh ginger, mustard seed, salt, paprika and ground coriander. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring to mix well. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the onion becomes translucent and very tender, about 30 minutes.
Stir in the vinegar and corn syrup, return the mixture to a simmer, and continue cooking, uncovered, over medium high heat, stirring frequently, until the chutney becomes thick enough to mound slightly in a spoon (about another 20 to 30 minutes). Remove from heat and adjust the seasoning, adding additional salt if necessary. Ladle the preserves into individual containers for storage in the refrigerator or freezer.
For long-term storage at room temperature: Have 7 half-pint canning jars washed and ready for filling when the chutney is through cooking. Prepare canning lids as manufacturer directs. While it is still hot, ladle into 1 clean and hot canning jar at a time, leaving ¼-inch head space. Wipe jar rim with a clean damp cloth. Attach lid. Fill and close remaining jars. Process in a boiling-water canner for 10 minutes (at 1,000 to 3,000 feet, process for 15 minutes; 3,000 to 6,000 feet, for 20 minutes; above 6,000 feet, for 25 minutes).
Ladle the hot chutney into 1 hot jar at a time, leaving ¼-inch head space. Wipe jar rim with a clean, damp cloth. Attach lid. Fill and close remaining jars. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes (15 minutes at 1,000 to 6,000 feet; 20 minutes above 6,000 feet).
Rhubarb Marmalade
Makes about 7 half pints
•About 2¼ pounds rhubarb, cut into ½-inch pieces to measure 8 cups
•4½ cups granulated sugar
•2 oranges
•1 lemon
•½ teaspoon butter (optional; helps reduce foaming)
•¼ cup finely chopped candied ginger
In non aluminum bowl, combine the rhubarb with the sugar. Cover and let stand overnight at room temperature.
Remove the zest (outer peel) from the oranges and lemon. The easiest way to do this is with a zester. Working from stem to blossom end, glide the zester down the side of the fruit. Use a light pressure to remove several thin strips of peel at a time. If you don't have a zester, use a sharp paring knife to carefully cut only the colored part of the peel from the fruit. A swivel-bladed vegetable peeler can also be used to remove the zest. Be sure and remove all of the white pithy membrane from the back of the peel, otherwise it will make the marmalade taste slightly bitter. Slice the peel into very thin strips of an even width no more than 1/8-inch wide.
Place the zest pieces in a small pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender; drain and set aside.
Remove the white pith layer from the oranges and lemons. The easiest way to do this is to cut a slice off the top and bottom of each piece of fruit. Stand the fruit, bottom-side down, on a stable cutting board. Using a sharp knife and starting at the top, cut the remaining white pith and the membrane just beneath it from the fruit in strips. Be careful not to cut away too much of the fruit.
Finely chop the prepared fruit and remove any seeds. Place the prepared oranges and lemon in a heavy pot, along with the rhubarb and sugar mixture, and the butter. Bring the mixture to a full rolling boil over medium high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to a slow boil and continue simmering, stirring frequently, until the mixture has reached the jelly stage (220 degrees from sea level up to 1,000 feet; 216 degrees at 2,000 feet; 214 degrees at 3,000 feet; 212 degrees at 4,000 feet; 211 degrees at 5,000 feet; 209 degrees at 6,000 feet; 207 degrees at 7,000 feet; 205 degrees at 8,000 feet), stirring constantly, about 8 minutes to 10 minutes.
Remove from heat, add ginger and rind. Let sit for about 2 minutes, then skim off any foam that has accumulated. Ladle the marmalade into individual containers for storage in the refrigerator or freezer.
For long-term storage at room temperature: Have 7 half-pint canning jars washed and ready for filling when the marmalade is through cooking. Prepare canning lids as manufacturer directs. While it is still hot, ladle into 1 clean and hot canning jar at a time, leaving ¼-inch head space. Wipe jar rim with a clean damp cloth. Attach lid. Fill and close remaining jars. Process in a boiling-water canner for 10 minutes (at 1,000 to 3,000 feet, process for 15 minutes; 3,000 to 6,000 feet, for 20 minutes; above 6,000 feet, for 25 minutes).
Rhubarb Freezer Sauce
Makes about 4 cups
A terrific topping for fresh fruit, ice cream and cakes.
•2 cups orange juice
•1 cup honey
•½ to 1-teaspoon ground cinnamon
•4 cups rhubarb, cut into ½-inch slices
•½ cup golden raisins
Bring the orange juice, honey and cinnamon to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the rhubarb and raisins. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or until the rhubarb is very tender and the liquid is syrupy.
Let cool, then pour into small freezer containers and freeze, leaving ½-inch head space. To serve, partially thaw the frozen sauce in the refrigerator. Transfer to a saucepan, cover and simmer over low heat until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Source: Recipe adapted from “Preserving Summer’s Bounty,” Edited by Susan McClure, and the staff of the Rodale Food Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!