Texas Barbecue Sauce
Makes 18 servings
•2 tablespoons vegetable oil
•½ onion, diced
•3 cloves garlic, smashed
•1 cup chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned
•1 cup ketchup
•½ cup coffee
•3 tablespoon molasses
•2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
•3 tablespoons brown sugar
•1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
•2 chipotle peppers, chopped
Place oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. When hot, add onion and garlic, and cook for 3 minutes. Add tomatoes and simmer for 8 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat and puree in blender or food processor. Serve immediately or let cool and refrigerate.
Per serving: 56 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 10 g carbohydrate; 8 g sugar; no fiber; 154 mg sodium; 14 mg calcium
Source: Recipe by Jack McDavid, via Food Network
North Carolina Barbecue Sauce
Makes 12 servings
•2 cups apple cider vinegar
•2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
•1 tablespoon ketchup
•½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
•1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
•1 teaspoon black pepper
•1 teaspoon salt
Place all ingredients in a pan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and whisk until sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Cool to room temperature before refrigerating. Shake or stir before serving. This sauce is best if refrigerated at least one day before serving. Use with pulled pork or chicken.
Per serving: 17 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 3 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; no fiber; 210 mg sodium; 6 mg calcium
Source: Recipe from aforkstale.com
Apple-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
Makes 16 servings
•1 tablespoon oil
•½ sweet onion, chopped
•1 cup ketchup
•1 tablespoon mustard
•1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
•1 tablespoon brown sugar
•2 tablespoons maple syrup
•3 tablespoons bourbon
•½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
•½ teaspoon cinnamon
•¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
•1 large apple
•Zest from 1 lemon
Put oil into a medium pot over medium-high heat; when hot, add onion and cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in ketchup, mustard, vinegar, brown sugar, maple syrup, bourbon, Worcestershire sauce, cinnamon and optional crushed pepper. Bring to a low simmer and cook gently for 5 minutes.
While sauce is cooking, peel apple and grate it, avoiding the core. Add the grated apple and lemon zest and cook at a low simmer for 5 minutes more. Serve with chicken or pork.
Per serving: 55 calories; 1 g fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 10 g carbohydrate; 8 g sugar; no fiber; 167 mg sodium; 8 mg calcium
Source: Recipe by Daniel Neman