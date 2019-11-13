Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Cranberries, Caramelized Pecans, Feta and Cranberry Vinaigrette
Makes 8 servings
A truly wonderful salad for your Thanksgiving feast. Because it is such a great make-ahead, stress free creation, it’s one that can hit the road with you, so you just might want to volunteer to “bring the salad.”
Roasted Butternut Squash (recipe follows)
About 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
1 Fuji or Granny Smith apple, cored and coarsely chopped
1 cup dried cranberries/Craisins
12 ounces salad mix (including spinach, baby arugula and other greens)
4 ounces crumbled Feta or goat cheese
1 recipe Five Minute Perfect Caramelized Pecans (recipe follows)
Cranberry Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
To assemble the salad, place the Roasted Butternut Squash, red onion, apple and dried cranberries (or “Craisins”) in the bottom of a salad bowl. Cover with the salad greens. Refrigerate until ready to serve, at which point, add the feta and Caramelized Pecans and toss. Drizzle on the Cranberry Vinaigrette and toss again. Alternatively, you can assemble individual salads by creating a bed of greens on each salad plate then making an attractive arrangement of the remaining ingredients, then topping each salad with some of the vinaigrette. In either case, serve immediately.
Note on advance preparation: You can prepare all of the salad ingredients days in advance (except the apple) and keep them separate in airtight containers in the refrigerator (except the nuts — keep them at room temperature in an airtight container) until ready to assemble and serve your salad. It will come together in minutes!
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. While oven is preheating, peel and seed a 1½ pound (approximately) butternut squash and chop into chunks measuring approximately ½- to ¾-inches. Line a baking pan with foil (for easy clean-up) and lightly oil. Add the chunks of squash, then drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon pure maple surup, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, and pinch of cayenne. Toss to evenly coat the squash pieces. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, until tender. Remove from oven and let cool.
FIVE MINUTE PERFECT CARAMELIZED PECANS: Prepare a cooling surface for the nuts by lining a baking sheet with a sheet of parchment paper. Heat a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat and add 1 cup of pecan pieces, ¼ cup granulated sugar, and 1 tablespoon butter. Stir constantly with a heat-proof spatula (such as silicon) for about 5 minutes (less time if the nuts are in relatively small pieces) until the nuts are evenly coated in the melted sugar/butter and browning lightly. Immediately transfer the nuts onto the parchment paper and immediately separate them using 2 forks. Alternatively, let the nuts harden together and break them apart with your fingers once cooled. The nuts and coating will harden in 5 to 7 minutes.
CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE: Add ½ cup fresh cranberries, 1 clove peeled garlic, 1 small shallot, peeled and coarsely chopped to a food processor and chop very fine. Add ¼ cup red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar (more or less to taste), 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard,, ½ teaspoon pepper, and ½ teaspoon salt. Process until smooth and scrape into a container. Whisk in 2/3 cup olive or canola oil. For best flavor, chill at least one hour before using. May be prepared and refrigerated for several days.
Spinach and Pears with Candied Hazelnuts and Raspberry-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
Makes 6 to 8 servings
8 to 10 cups of baby spinach, stems removed and a mixture of other salad greens
1 sweet onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
Raspberry-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
2 ripe pears, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
About ½ cup of crumbled blue cheese (or feta)
Candied Hazelnuts (recipe follows)
Optional: ½ cup dried cherries or dried cranberries
To assemble the salad, place the spinach and other salad greens in a large bowl, along with the sweet onion slices. Toss with enough of the vinaigrette to evenly coat the leaves. Place an appropriate single serving amount onto each salad plate. Divide the sliced pears among the plates, arranging them attractively on one edge of the greens. Sprinkle each serving with a portion of the blue cheese, then the Candied Hazelnuts and (if using) dried cherries or cranberries. Drizzle an extra bit of the vinaigrette over everyone’s serving of pears. Serve.
CANDIED HAZELNUTS: In a medium- to small-sized skillet (non-stick coated is okay), melt 1 tablespoon of butter with 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar. Add ¾ cup of toasted and chopped hazelnuts and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring fairly constantly, until the sugar caramelizes around the nuts are a rich golden-brown. Remove to waxed paper or aluminum foil and separate the nuts so they won’t stick together when they are cooled. Can be prepared several days ahead and stored in a covered container. Makes about ¾ cup.
RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE: In a bowl or pint-sized jar with lid, whisk together ¼ cup raspberry vinegar, 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar, 2 teaspoons poppy seeds, ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 finely minced garlic clove, ½ teaspoon salt, and a scant ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Whisk in ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil. Whisk (or shake) again just before using. Can be prepared ahead and refrigerated until needed (the olive oil may thicken in the cool temperature, so remove from refrigerator ahead of serving time to allow it to become liquid again).
Apple Salad with Hearts of Romaine and Toasted Hazelnuts
Makes 4 to 6 servings
This is the salad that I developed to go with the Balsamic Vinaigrette with Sweet Honey Mustard. Everything clicks in this mixture, as long as you select apples with wonderful flavor and crispness character.
5 to 6 cups of Hearts of Romaine leaves (the light green, crisp inner portion of a head of Romaine lettuce)
2 to 3 flavorful apples (such as Braeburn, Fuji or Honeycrisp), peeled, and cored, then sliced as described below
Scant 1 cup of crumbled blue cheese
1 cup coarsely chopped toasted hazelnuts
Balsamic Vinaigrette with Sweet Honey Mustard (recipe follows)
Arrange the Romaine on individual salad plates.
To prepare the peeled and cored apples, cut each half into ¼-inch thick slices, then cut each slice into thirds. Place the apples in a small bowl and toss with enough of the vinaigrette to coat the pieces. You can prepare the apple mixture up to an hour ahead. If you coat the apples with the dressing any longer than that, they will absorb too much of the vinaigrette, which overwhelms the apple flavor. Divide the apple mixture among the salads. Top each serving with a portion of the cheese and then a portion of the hazelnuts. Drizzle an extra bit of the vinaigrette over the greens and around the edges of the salad. Serve.
ALTERNATIVELY: Instead of hearts of Romaine lettuce, consider a mixture of baby spinach, hearts of Romaine, and/or other mixed young greens. You could also substitute Feta or Cheddar cheese for the blue cheese. Another serving option would be to assemble the entire salad on a large platter instead of individual salad plates.
BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE WITH SWEET HONEY MUSTARD: In a container, whisk together ½ cup red or white wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar,. 1 teaspoon Sweet Honey Mustard (I use the Inglehoffer breand made by Beaverton Foods), ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon vanilla. Whisk in 2/3 cup canola oil.