Hotsy Totsy Salsa
Makes about 5 half-pints
This also passes as a perfectly good lightly seasoned tomato sauce — a good start for any pasta sauce you're trying to concoct. Please note, to keep this salsa safe for canning by the boiling canner method, do not increase quantities of chilies, onions, cilantro or garlic, or decrease the amount of tomatoes. You can, however, increase the cumin powder, Tabasco sauce, salt, dried oregano or vinegar.
5 cups peeled and finely chopped tomato (safety caution: DO NOT use over-ripe tomatoes, because their acid level might have dropped)
1 cup finely chopped mild green chilies (about 4 medium-sized Anaheim chilies)
½ cup finely chopped yellow onion
½ cup finely chopped green onion
1/3 cup seeded and minced fresh jalapeno chiles (4 to 5)
½ cup white vinegar (5 percent)
1 tablespoon peeled and minced garlic
2 to 3 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cumin powder
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Wash 5 half-pint jars, keep hot. Prepare lids as manufacturer directs.
Place all of the ingredients in a large pot. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
Ladle hot salsa into 1 hot jar at a time, leaving ½-inch head space. Wipe jar rim with a clean, damp cloth. Attach lid. Fill and close remaining jars.
Jars can be stored for several weeks in the refrigerator. Or pack into freezer-proof containers and store for several months in the freezer. For long-term storage at room temperature, process the jars for 15 minutes in a boiling water canner (20 minutes at 1,000 to 3,000 feet; 25 minutes at 3,000 to 6,000 feet; 30 minutes above 6,000 feet) Process in a boiling water canner 15 minutes (from 1,000 to 6,000 feet, process 20 minutes; above 6,000 feet, process 25 minutes).
Tomato & Corn Relish
Makes about 4½ pints
A nice condiment to have on hand for burritos and tacos. This unusual corn relish is enlivened with the sweet-tart flavor of tomatoes. Halve the tomatoes crosswise, and gently squeeze out the seeds and excess liquid before dicing the flesh.
4 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 9 ears)
3 cups peeled, seeded and diced red tomatoes
1½ cups diced green bell pepper
¾ cup diced red bell pepper
1 cup chopped yellow onion
½ cup sugar
2 cups cider vinegar
1 tablespoon pickling salt
2 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds
Wash 5 pint jars (or a mixture of pint and half-pint jars, or all half-pint jars). Keep hot until needed. Prepare lids as manufacturer directs.
Combine the corn kernels, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, onion, sugar, vinegar, pickling salt and mustard seeds in a large, non-aluminum pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, uncovered.
Ladle the relish into 1 jar at a time, leaving ½-inch head space. Wipe the jar rim with a clean, damp cloth. Attach lid. Fill and close remaining jars.
Jars can be stored for several months in the refrigerator. Or pack into freezer-proof containers and store for several months in the freezer. For long-term storage at room temperature, process the jars for 15 minutes in a boiling water canner (20 minutes at 1,000 to 3,000 feet; 25 minutes at 3,000 to 6,000 feet; 30 minutes above 6,000 feet).
Source: Adapted from “The Joy of Pickling,” by Linda Ziedrich.
