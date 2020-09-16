1 teaspoon dried oregano

Wash 5 half-pint jars, keep hot. Prepare lids as manufacturer directs.

Place all of the ingredients in a large pot. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

Ladle hot salsa into 1 hot jar at a time, leaving ½-inch head space. Wipe jar rim with a clean, damp cloth. Attach lid. Fill and close remaining jars.

Jars can be stored for several weeks in the refrigerator. Or pack into freezer-proof containers and store for several months in the freezer. For long-term storage at room temperature, process the jars for 15 minutes in a boiling water canner (20 minutes at 1,000 to 3,000 feet; 25 minutes at 3,000 to 6,000 feet; 30 minutes above 6,000 feet) Process in a boiling water canner 15 minutes (from 1,000 to 6,000 feet, process 20 minutes; above 6,000 feet, process 25 minutes).

Tomato & Corn Relish

Makes about 4½ pints

A nice condiment to have on hand for burritos and tacos. This unusual corn relish is enlivened with the sweet-tart flavor of tomatoes. Halve the tomatoes crosswise, and gently squeeze out the seeds and excess liquid before dicing the flesh.