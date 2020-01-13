Mashed Yukon Golds with Caramelized Onions and Cheese

Makes 6 to 8 servings

This is a fool-proof recipe, as long as you start with the correct weight of potatoes. It’s one of my most go-to potato preparations, with or without the cheese.

•1 large yellow onion

•½ cup butter

•¾ cup half-and-half

•2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled (or not, or partially peeled)

•2½ teaspoons salt, divided

•1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (optional)

To prepare the onion, cut in half lengthwise from stem to root end. Trim off stem and root ends and peel. Place the onion halves on a cutting board cut-side down and slice into ¼-inch thick slices. Cut each half ring into half again. Cut enough onion pieces to measure 2 cups.

Place the prepared onion and the butter in a medium-sized heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Cook until the onion softens, then turns a pale gold, about 20 to 30 minutes. You might need to reduce the heat to low during the process to keep the onions from getting too dark. Remove from heat.