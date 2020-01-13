Mashed Yukon Golds with Caramelized Onions and Cheese
Makes 6 to 8 servings
This is a fool-proof recipe, as long as you start with the correct weight of potatoes. It’s one of my most go-to potato preparations, with or without the cheese.
•1 large yellow onion
•½ cup butter
•¾ cup half-and-half
•2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled (or not, or partially peeled)
•2½ teaspoons salt, divided
•1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (optional)
To prepare the onion, cut in half lengthwise from stem to root end. Trim off stem and root ends and peel. Place the onion halves on a cutting board cut-side down and slice into ¼-inch thick slices. Cut each half ring into half again. Cut enough onion pieces to measure 2 cups.
Place the prepared onion and the butter in a medium-sized heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Cook until the onion softens, then turns a pale gold, about 20 to 30 minutes. You might need to reduce the heat to low during the process to keep the onions from getting too dark. Remove from heat.
Once the onion is caramelized, cut the potatoes into 2- to 3-inch sized pieces and place them in a large pot with enough water to cover. Add 2 teaspoons of the salt. Cover and bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes..
While the potatoes are cooking, add the half-and-half to the butter and onion mixture and bring it just to a boil. Turn off the heat and set the mixture aside.
When the potatoes are tender, drain well into a colander. Return the potatoes to the pot and mash with a potato masher. Add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and continue mashing to mix in the salt. Stir in most of the hot cream, butter and onion and combine.
Stir in the cheese if desired and serve immediately.
Mashed Potatoes with Basil and Leeks
Makes about 6 servings
This is one of my favorite mashed potato combinations. The leeks give the mild, creamy potatoes a strong boost of onion flavor and lovely green color, while the basil kicks in with a surprising depth of flavor.
•1½ pound russet potatoes (about 5 medium), peeled
•2 cups finely chopped leeks (use the white and pale green portions), about 2 large leeks
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves
•About ¼ to 1/3 cup butter
•About ½ cup milk, half-and-half, or heavy cream
•Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Cut the potatoes into quarters, then place them in a large saucepan with enough salted water to just cover them by about ½ inch. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, reduce to low, cover and cook until the potatoes are soft, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, saute the leeks and basil in the olive oil over medium-low heat until the leeks are very soft, about 12 to 15 minutes. Add the desired amount of butter to the leek mixture and the ½ cup of milk (or half-and-half, or heavy cream). Bring this mixture to a simmer then remove from the heat and set aside.
When the potatoes are tender, drain well then mash into a puree. Stir in the leek and cream mixture, then adjust seasonings with salt and pepper, adding additional cream or milk to reach the desired consistency.
A Mash of Potatoes, Cauliflower and Shallots
Makes 4 to 6 servings
•1½ pounds of russet potatoes
•About ½ pound trimmed cauliflower, cut into fairly large florets
•½ cup chopped shallots (in a pinch, use yellow onion)
•¼ cup butter
•2 beaten eggs
•Salt and pepper to taste
•1½ cups grated Swiss or Cheddar cheese
•¼ cup Parmesan
Simmer the potatoes and cauliflower in a large pot of salted, boiling water, until very tender; drain well.
Meanwhile, saute the shallots (or yellow onion) in the butter until softened and slightly golden around the edges.
Mash the potatoes and cauliflower until smooth, then stir in the shallots and butter mixture, the eggs, salt and pepper. Stir in 1 cup of the grated Swiss or Cheddar cheese, then adjust the seasoning. Turn into a lightly greased 1½ quart ovenproof dish and bake in a 350 degree oven for about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup cheese, combined with the ¼ cup of Parmesan, then return to the oven and bake an additional 15 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and browned slightly.
Crispy Mashed Potato Cakes
Makes 6 (4-inch) cakes
Crunchy on the outside and velvety soft on the inside, these savory cakes are a terrific way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. They can be made several hours before serving (just reheat in a 400-degree oven for 5 to 7 minutes) and everyone loves them — even kids. A great side dish to a savory chicken stew or roast chicken.
•3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and halved
•6 tablespoons butter
•1/3 cup milk
•1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
•½ teaspoon salt, more to taste
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•¾ cup bread crumbs (see note below)
•1 large egg
•2 green onions, trimmed and minced
•2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
•3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
•1/3 cup canola or safflower oil
Place the potatoes in a large sauce pan with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil and cook, uncovered, until tender when pierced with the tip of a sharp knife, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Drain the potatoes, return them to the saucepan, and add the butter, milk, and Parmesan. Season with the salt and pepper, and mash with a potato masher until smooth. Adjust seasoning, adding more salt and pepper to taste. Set the potatoes aside to cool slightly (the cakes hold their shape better if the potatoes aren’t piping hot, so you can cook the potatoes ahead of time - even the day before).
Add half of the bread crumbs, along with the egg, green onions and parsley to the potato mixture; mix well.
Form about ½ cup of the potato mixture (you can use a large ice cream scoop) into 4-inch cakes about ½-inch thick. Mix the remaining bread crumbs with the flour in a bowl. Coat both sides of each cake with the bread crumb mixture.
Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until the oil is hot enough to sizzle when you drop in a small amount of the flour-bread crumb mixture. Cook the potato cakes in the oil for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until light brown and crisp. During the cooking process you might need to lower the heat or add more oil; you want just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. Keep the cakes in a warm oven until ready to serve.
NOTE ON BREAD CRUMBS: Purchased bread crumbs are fine in a pinch, but homemade bread crumbs taste better and are worth the effort. To make fresh bread crumbs (also called “soft bread crumbs”), put good-quality, firm bread such as sourdough or Italian white bread (not soft, white sliced sandwich bread) in a food processor or blender and process into fine crumbs. You can store bread crumbs in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use. You can also season the bread crumbs with fresh or dried herbs, salt, pepper, or finely grated Parmesan or Romano cheese.
Source: Recipe adapted from “The Foster’s Market Cookbook,” by Sara Foster.