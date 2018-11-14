Make Ahead Gravy
Makes about 8 cups
There are several variations on the make-ahead theme. I just happen to like this approach. It’s an adaptation of one I encountered in Woman’s Day Magazine several years ago. The first step is to create a fantastic turkey broth by roasting turkey parts. From there, it’s a simple matter of making the gravy. On Thanksgiving day, once the bird is pulled from the oven, you can even stir in some of the actual drippings as the gravy is reheating for an even tastier final offering.
About 3 pounds of raw turkey parts (like 2 legs and a thigh or 4 wings)
•Olive oil or melted butter
•3 medium onions, peeled and quartered
•10 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
•1 cup chopped carrot
•1 cup chopped celery
•1 cup coarsely chopped green onions
•½ teaspoon dried thyme
•11 cups chicken broth (commercially made is OK), divided
•¾ cup butter
•1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
•¾ cup all-purpose flour
•Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oven to 400 degrees F.
Arrange the turkey parts in a single layer in a large roasting pan; brush with the oil or butter, then season with salt and pepper. Scatter onions over the top and around the sides. Roast for 1¼ hours, or until the parts are nicely browned.
Remove the turkey parts from the roasting pan and break or carve them into chunks. If the bones are too large for the pot you are using to make the broth, snap them in half. Place the roasted parts and bones, along with the roasted onions and chunks of garlic clove, and the chopped carrots, celery, green onions and dried thyme into a 5 to 6 quart pot (or larger). Tilt the roasting pan and skim off most of the clear fat that has cooked out of the turkey (but don’t be overly-obsessive about this or you’ll remove the delicious turkey juices as well!). Pour a cup of the chicken broth into the roasting pan and using a very wide spoon or spatula, vigorously stir and scrape the bottom and sides of the roasting pan to release all of those flavorful cooked-on particles of food. Pour this liquid into the pot with the roasted turkey parts and vegetables. Add 8 cups of the chicken broth (refrigerate remaining 3 cups). Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 1½ hours.
With a slotted spoon, remove any large chunks of meat and bone to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, pull off skin and meat. Discard skin; cut up the turkey into smaller chunks and place back in broth and continue cooking, uncovered, for another 30 minutes (to extract as much flavor from the meat as possible.
Strain broth into a 3-quart saucepan, pressing vegetables and meat to extract as much liquid (and flavor!) As possible. Discard the vegetables and meat (if you have the patience to pick out the meat from this mixture, go ahead and do so, then save for another use). Meanwhile, skim the fat off the broth and discard (if time permits, refrigerate the broth overnight to make fat-skimming easier). Add enough of the reserved 3 cups of chicken broth to make 8 cups of stock. At this point, you can refrigerate or freeze the stock.
TO MAKE THE GRAVY: You can make the gravy up to 5 days ahead and refrigerate (or freeze for up to 6 months). Melt the butter in a large saucepan, over medium heat, then add the finely chopped yellow onion. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onions have become translucent and turned a light golden brown. Sprinkle the flour over the onions, stirring constantly, and cook until the flour is a golden brown. You will need to adjust the heat so the mixture does not burn.
Gradually whisk in 8 cups of the strained stock, stirring over medium to medium-high heat until the mixture thickens and is smooth. If it seems too thick, add additional stock (or commercially made chicken or turkey broth). Adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste. Pour into one or two containers and refrigerate up to 5 days (or freeze up to 6 months).
When ready to serve, simply pour the gravy into a pot and reheat over medium low heat, stirring. If desired, scrape the bottom of the turkey pan and add the drippings to the gravy. Taste and adjust seasonings before serving.
Margy's BEST Potatoes
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Margy Buchanan, co-owner of Tyee Wine Cellars and Beaver Creek Vineyards, shared this recipe in their newsletter several years ago. I tried it out during a hectic pre-Thanksgiving week and it passed with flying colors, so I quickly obtained permission to pass it along to readers in time for the holidays that year. It's so good that I continue to get calls and emails from people who have lost their copy.
•3 baking potatoes, peeled and diced into ½-inch chunks (5 to 6 cups)
•2 cups cottage cheese (non-fat or low-fat is OK)
•1 cup sour cream (low-fat is OK)
•4 green onions, with tops, finely chopped
•1 clove garlic, minced
•½ teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon seasoning salt
•½ teaspoon pepper
•3 tablespoons flour
•1½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese (set aside)
Partially cook diced potatoes in boiling, lightly salted water until just tender. Drain. Combine while still warm with the cottage cheese, sour cream, green onions, garlic, salt, seasoning salt, and flour.
Bake uncovered in a 9- by- 13-inch greased pan in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese and bake 10 minutes or until sauce is bubbly and top is golden. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes before serving so the dish has a chance to "compose" itself.
This recipe serves six to eight hungry people. But you might want to double it, because the leftovers are great. Tyee chardonnay, pinot gris and pinot noir all complement this dish.
MAKE-AHEAD: I assembled this dish ahead, because I needed to, and it worked out fine. To do so, simply follow the initial directions up through combining the ingredients and spooning them into the casserole dish. Let the mixture cool for about 15 minutes, then cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours ahead. Bake as directed, but the initial baking time of 20 minutes will be lengthened to about 45 since the potatoes are starting cold instead of warm.
Mashed Yukon Golds with Caramelized Onions and Cheese
Makes 6 to 8 servings
This is a fool-proof recipe, as long as you start with the correct weight of potatoes. It’s one of my most go-to potato preparations, with or without the cheese.
•1 large yellow onion
•½ cup butter
•¾ cup half-and-half
•2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled (or not, or partially peeled)
•2½ teaspoons salt, divided
•1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
To prepare the onion, cut in half lengthwise from stem to root end. Trim off stem and root ends and peel. Place the onion halves on a cutting board cut-side down and slice into ¼-inch thick slices. Cut each half ring into half again. Cut enough onion pieces to measure 2 cups.
Place the prepared onion and the butter in a medium-sized heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Cook until the onion softens, then turns a pale gold, about 20 to 30 minutes. You might need to reduce the heat to low during the process to keep the onions from getting too dark.
Once the onion is caramelized, cut the potatoes into 2- to 3-inch sized pieces and place them in a large pot with enough water to cover. Add 2 teaspoons of the salt. Cover and bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.
While the potatoes are cooking, add the half-and-half to the butter and onion mixture and bring it just to a boil. Turn off the heat and set the mixture aside.
When the poatoes are tender, drain well into a colander. Return the potatoes to the pot and mash with a potato masher. Add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and continue mashing to mix in the salt. Stir in most of the hot cream, butter and onion and combine.
Let the potatoes cool. The potatoes might seem too thin at this point, but you’ll notice that they soon thicken. Add additional cream/butter mixture to reach desired consistency. Add additional salt, if desired. Let the potatoes cool completely (you can even refrigerate up to 24 hours). Stir in ½ cup of the shredded cheese. Spread the potatoes in the prepared baking dish and sprinkle on the remaining ½ cup of cheese. Refrigerate up to 48 hours.
About 1 hour before serving bake the potatoes in a 350-degree oven for about 45 minutes, or until thoroughly heated through. If the cheese has not produced a golden brown topping, place the dish under a broiler until it does.
Potatoes Duchesse
Makes 8 servings
Mashed potatoes with eggs.
•8 large potatoes
•1/3 cup butter or margarine
•Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
•½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
•4 whole eggs
•2 egg yolks
Peel the potatoes, halve lengthwise, then cut each half in half. Place in large pot, cover with lightly salted water and bring to a boil. Simmer until potatoes are tender, then drain well. Mash the potatoes, or put through a food mill or potato ricer. Beat the mixture with a large spoon until smooth, then stir in the butter, salt, pepper, nutmeg and eggs which have been lightly beaten with the egg yolks. Whip until well-combined. Place in a 2-quart casserole dish. Potatoes may be prepared and refrigerated up to 24 hours ahead. When ready to serve, bake in 375-degree oven until hot (25 to 30 minutes).
Twice-baked Potato Casserole with Sour Cream and Green Onions
Makes 8 to 10 servings
•8 large potatoes
•½ cup butter, melted
•1 cup shredded medium or sharp Cheddar cheese
•¼ cup finely chopped green onions
•2 cups sour cream
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Bake potatoes in their jackets in 400-degree oven until done (about 40 minutes. Cool for several hours or overnight, then peel and grate.
Combine the sour cream, cheese, butter, onion, salt and pepper and stir into the potatoes. Spoon mixture into lightly greased 2½ quart casserole. Potatoes can be prepared to this point and refrigerated up to 3 days ahead. When ready to serve, bake in 350-degree oven until hot and lightly browned (about 50 minutes if dish has been refrigerated, 10 minutes less if potatoes are at room temperature).
Source: Adapted from: "Creme de Colorado Cookbook" by the Junior League of Denver, Inc.