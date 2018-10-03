Chicken With Dumplings
Makes 6 servings
For the chicken and broth
•1 (4- to 5-pound) chicken, in 8 pieces
•2 carrots, sliced thin
•2 ribs celery, sliced thin
•1 large onion, chopped
•1½ teaspoons dried thyme
•½ teaspoon dried rosemary
•2 teaspoons salt
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•2 tablespoons cornstarch, optional
For the feather dumplings
•1 cup all-purpose flour
•½ cup bread crumbs
•2 teaspoons baking powder
•¾ teaspoon salt
•1 egg, well beaten
•2 tablespoons butter, melted
•¼ cup finely chopped onion
•1/3 cup milk
•1 tablespoon finely minced parsley
•Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Place the chicken pieces in a large pot with a lid, and cover with water. Add the carrots, celery, onion, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes. This will make a thin broth; if you want the dish to have the consistency of gravy, mix together the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons cold water, and add to the pot. Boil 1 to 2 minutes, until thickened.
If you want, remove the chicken pieces after 20 minutes and shred or cut the meat off the bone. Return the meat to the pot and continue to step 3.
While the chicken cooks, combine the flour, bread crumbs, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl, and stir to mix. In another bowl, lightly beat together the egg, melted butter, onion and milk. Stir in the dry ingredients to make a stiff batter. Stir in the parsley and pepper.
When the chicken has simmered for 20 minutes, drop spoonfuls of dough on top of the bubbling broth. Cover and steam for 20 minutes without lifting the cover.
Per serving: 232 calories; 8 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 9 g protein; 30 g carbohydrate; 5 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 1,177 mg sodium; 147 mg calcium
Source: Adapted from “The Fannie Farmer Cookbook,” by Marion Cunningham