Healthy DIY Pumpkin Spice Latte

•2 ounces espresso (or 4-6 ounces strong coffee)

•2 tablespoons pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie filling)

•¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

•1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

•1 tablespoon real maple syrup

•1 cup non- or low-fat milk (or almond milk)

Blend coffee, pumpkin, spice, vanilla extract and maple syrup until smooth.

Froth the milk. If you don’t have a milk frother, warm it in the microwave and blend until frothed.

Pour pumpkin coffee mixture into a serving mug. Top with milk, reserving foam with a spoon. Add the foam on top and dust with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Source: Adapted from livestrong.com.

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

•1 frozen banana

•2-3 ice cubes

•¼ cup canned pumpkin

•¼ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

•1 cup low- or non-fat milk (or almond milk)

•1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Source: Maggy Doherty

Turkey and Pumpkin Skillet Lasagna

•1 large can (29 ounces) pure pumpkin puree

•1 egg

•¾ cup ricotta

•1/3 cup sliced fresh sage

•10 no-boil lasagna noodles

•6 herbed turkey meatballs, chopped

•1 cup shredded mozzarella

In a bowl, mix pumpkin, egg, ricotta and sage.

Spread 1 cup in a large, ovenproof skillet.

Layer the noodles, meatballs and pumpkin mixture. Repeat twice.

Add 1 cup water, cover and simmer over medium for 10 minutes.

Add cheese.

Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, uncovered, until noodles are cooked, about 15 minutes.

Source: Adapted from rachelraymag.com.

