Healthy DIY Pumpkin Spice Latte
•2 ounces espresso (or 4-6 ounces strong coffee)
•2 tablespoons pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie filling)
•¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
•1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
•1 tablespoon real maple syrup
•1 cup non- or low-fat milk (or almond milk)
Blend coffee, pumpkin, spice, vanilla extract and maple syrup until smooth.
Froth the milk. If you don’t have a milk frother, warm it in the microwave and blend until frothed.
Pour pumpkin coffee mixture into a serving mug. Top with milk, reserving foam with a spoon. Add the foam on top and dust with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
Source: Adapted from livestrong.com.
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
•1 frozen banana
•2-3 ice cubes
•¼ cup canned pumpkin
•¼ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
•1 cup low- or non-fat milk (or almond milk)
•1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Source: Maggy Doherty
Turkey and Pumpkin Skillet Lasagna
•1 large can (29 ounces) pure pumpkin puree
•1 egg
•¾ cup ricotta
•1/3 cup sliced fresh sage
•10 no-boil lasagna noodles
•6 herbed turkey meatballs, chopped
•1 cup shredded mozzarella
In a bowl, mix pumpkin, egg, ricotta and sage.
Spread 1 cup in a large, ovenproof skillet.
Layer the noodles, meatballs and pumpkin mixture. Repeat twice.
Add 1 cup water, cover and simmer over medium for 10 minutes.
Add cheese.
Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, uncovered, until noodles are cooked, about 15 minutes.
Source: Adapted from rachelraymag.com.