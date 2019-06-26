Sugar Snap Pea Salad With Toasted Sesame Seeds
Makes 4 to 6 generous salads
This is my adaptation of the popular salad one would find in Ron Paul’s Portland restaurants. Sometimes I serve it in its most pure form; other times, I include a generous spoonful of tiny pink Pacific shrimp or a serving of grilled salmon. Beyond the complementary flavors, the colors of pale pink in the shrimp or salmon and emerald green peas play particularly well together.
•1 pound fresh sugar snap peas
•Sesame oil
•Light salad oil
•About ¼ cup toasted sesame seeds
•Fresh Cilantro, minced
•1 to 2 teaspoons finely shredded fresh ginger
•Salt and pepper to taste
Pare away the stem end from each sugar snap pea. Place the peas in a large colander, then pour about 2 quarts of boiling water over them to just barely blanch the peas. Plunge the peas in a large pot of ice water to set the color and stop the cooking, drain well and chill.
To assemble the salad, toss the peas with a few spoonsful of sesame oil and light salad oil, then toss with the sesame seeds, cilantro to taste (it depends on how much you like the flavor, start with a tablespoon, but you could use considerably more, if desired), and ginger. Add salt and pepper to taste.
ALTERNATE SUGGESTIONS: If you prefer a bit more zip, then after coating the peas with the oil, and just before serving, drizzle on a bit of Oriental rice vinegar and some finely minced chives or green onion. You don't want to add the vinegar too soon or the acid will alter the beautiful color of the peas (coating them with oil first helps to delay the reaction).
Also, for a bit of protein, consider adding a spoonful of tiny Pacific shrimp or a serving of grilled salmon.
Simple Sugar Snap Peas
Here’s an even more simple and straightforward recipe than the previous one that discovered at Ron Paul’s. This one I learned from our favorite house guests, Leo and Mary Miner. It’s ridiculous how easy it is. But it has become my all-time favorite treatment for the crisp and juicy sugar snap pea because it doesn’t over-cook the peas.
•2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
•1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
•½ pound sugar snap peas, stems and strings removed
•Salt and pepper to taste
In a large skillet, over medium heat, gently saute the garlic in the olive oil until the garlic is softened and the flavor has been tamed, about 8 minutes. Remember to keep the temperature low so you control the heat as it interacts with the garlic.
Once the garlic has mellowed, add the sugar snap peas and gently stir and toss them with the oil and garlic, cooking very briefly — just until barely heated through — about 3 to 5 minutes. Do not over-cook. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately
SESAME VARIATION: Consider adding a splash of toasted sesame oil along with the olive oil. Plus, when cooking the garlic cloves, toast a scant tablespoon of sesame seeds.
Fresh Sugar Snap Peas Salad with Hot Chile-Garlic Sauce
•1 pound fresh sugar snap peas
•2 tablespoons light salad oil
•2 teaspoons sesame oil
•1 tablespoon Hot Chili Garlic Sauce (see note below)
•1 tablespoon Oriental rice vinegar
Pare away the stem end from each sugar snap pea. The peas should be used either completely raw, or prepared with a brief blanch process as follows: place the peas in a large colander, then pour about 2 quarts of boiling water over them to just barely blanch the peas. Plunge the peas in a large pot of ice water to set the color and stop the cooking, drain well and chill.
To assemble the salad, toss the raw or briefly blanched peas with the light salad oil and sesame oil, then add the Hot Chili Garlic Sauce, and the vinegar and toss again to thoroughly coat the peas with the dressing, then serve immediately. If you want to prepare the salad ahead of time and chill for a couple of hours, don't add the vinegar until the last minute or the acid will alter the beautiful color of the peas (coating them with oil first helps to delay the reaction).
NOTE ON HOT CHILI GARLIC SAUCE: This is a commercially-prepared condiment which is available in the specialty food section of most supermarkets. The brand I find distributed most widely is Sun Luck.
Shrimp and Sugar Snap Peas with Red Pepper and Chive Sauce
•4 tablespoons olive oil
•½ cup chopped sweet onion (such as Walla Walla)
•2 cloves garlic, chopped
•¼ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes, crushed
•2 red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch dice
•4 Roma tomatoes, cored, seeded, and chopped
•¼ cup homemade or canned chicken broth (chilled or at room temperature)
•½ cup finely chopped fresh chives
•About ½ pound sugar snap peas
•1 pound raw medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, with tails intact
•About 1 teaspoon salt
In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat and saute the onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes for about 5 minutes, or until the onions are barely tender. Remove from the heat and cool, then scrape the mixture into a blender or food processor, along with the red bell peppers and the chopped tomatoes; puree, adding a bit of broth if necessary to make a fairly smooth sauce. Using a large spoon or rubber spatula, press the puree through a fine-meshed sieve into a saucepan. Stir in ¼ cup of the chives. The sauce can be covered tightly and refrigerated for up to 24 hours at this point.
Wash the sugar snap peas, remove the stems and strings, and set aside. In a skillet over medium-high heat, saute the shrimp in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until the shrimp turn pink and opaque, 3 or 4 minutes. Add salt to taste and sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup chives; remove from the heat.
While the shrimp are cooking, bring the sauce to a boil over medium-high heat.
To serve, spoon the sauce onto a serving platter, then pile the shrimp into the center and surround with the pea pods.
Source: Recipe from "The Onion Book," by Jan Roberts-Dominguez
Homemade Ranch Dressing
Makes 2 cups
This ranch-style dressing has a little more zing and robust flavor than the bottled versions. And it’s delicious sidekick to fresh and crunchy sugar snap peas. And as far as fresh vs. bottled dip, I truly think that once you have all of the seasonings on hand (I keep the group of seasonings bundled together in a zip-lock bag for easy assembly of the dip), you will decide that there’s no reason to go back to bottled ranch dressing when this is so much better.
•1 cup mayonnaise
•¾ cup sour cream
•½ cup buttermilk
•1 tablespoon white wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)
•1½ teaspoons lemon pepper
•1¼ teaspoon salt, plus more as needed
•¾ teaspoon dried thyme
•¾ teaspoon garlic powder
•¾ teaspoon onion powder
•½ teaspoon dried marjoram
•½ teaspoon sugar
•¼ teaspoon ground celery seed
Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, lemon pepper, salt, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, marjoram, sugar and ground celery seed. Adjust seasonings. Store in an air tight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Blue Cheese Vegetable Dip
Makes about 2 cups
Another delicious dip option for a platter of sugar snap peas.
•8 ounces softened cream cheese
•¼ cup sour cream
•¼ cup mayonnaise
•¼ cup finely chopped sweet onion
•3 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
•Salt and pepper to taste
•2 tablespoons white wine vinegar, or to taste
•2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, or to taste
•¼ teaspoon Tabasco (or other hot pepper sauce), or to taste
•Fresh vegetables
In a blender or food processor, cream together the cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Scrape the mixture into a bowl, stir in the onion, then crumble in the blue cheese, stirring to break up the larger chunks. Adjust seasonings, adding the salt, pepper, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce to taste.