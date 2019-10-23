Celebration Salad with Fresh Greens and Sauteed Sweet Onion & Hazelnut Vinaigrette
Makes 8 servings
•½ cup plus 2 tablespoons hazelnut oil, divided (see note)
•1½ cups chopped sweet onion
•2 teaspoons tempura sauce (see note)
•2 teaspoons Dijon style mustard
•½ cup red wine vinegar
•1 tablespoon Hazelnut Aillade (recipe follows)
•1 teaspoon firmly packed brown sugar
•½ teaspoon salt
•1 hearts of romaine lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces
•1 sweet red bell pepper, seeded and sliced into slender 1-inch pieces
•Broccoli florets
•1 peeled, seeded and diced cucumber
•1 cup coarsely crushed roasted and skinned hazelnuts (see note)
•About 2/3 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
To prepare the Sauteed Sweet Onion & Hazelnut Vinaigrette: Heat 2 tablespoons of the hazelnut oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and saute slowly until it is softened and beginning to caramelize around the edges (just lightly golden on the edges), which will take about 7 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in the tempura sauce and Dijon mustard. Let the onion mixture cool thoroughly. Meanwhile, whisk together the vinegar, Hazelnut Aillade, brown sugar and salt. Stir in half of the cooled onions (the remaining onions will go directly into the salad when it’s tossed). Whisk in the remaining ½ cup hazelnut oil. This dressing can be prepared several days ahead (the onions will just get zestier, the longer they marinate in the vinaigrette). Bring to room temperature before using.
To serve, toss together the lettuce, red pepper, broccoli, cucumber, hazelnuts, the remaining sauteed onions and about half of the cheese. Drizzle on a portion of the vinaigrette (be sure and give it a stir first) and toss until the ingredients are evenly coated. Add the rest of the cheese and then additional vinaigrette, if necessary.
NOTE ON HAZELNUT OIL: The only hazelnut oil I can recommend is Freddy Guys hazelnut oil. Produced just up the road near Monmouth by Freddy Guys Hazelnuts owner Barb Foulke, it has superb flavor because Barb starts with roasted hazelnuts which produces a richer hazelnut flavor; most hazelnut oils use raw hazelnuts. You can find the oil online at freddyguys.com. But it is not cheap! So I’m giving you permission to substitute canola oil if you don’t want to bear the cost. The salad will have a slightly leaner flavor profile, but will still be very delicious.
NOTE ON TEMPURA SAUCE: The brand I use is Kikkoman. It’s sold on the same shelf as soy sauce, teriyaki sauce and ponzu sauce.
NOTE ON ROASTING, SKINNING AND COARSELY CRUSHING HAZELNUTS:
To roast, place 1 cup of raw hazelnut kernels on a rimmed baking sheet and roast in a 350-degree F oven for about 15 to 20 minutes. They will have reached a medium roast when the skins have cracked on the majority of the nuts and the surfaces are still a bit creamy-ivory colored. The centers will be notably darker than the surface color.
To skin, tumble the roasted nuts out onto a clean dish towel. Totally enclose the nuts in the towel and then vigorously rub them to scrape off the papery outer skin. At this point, open up the towel and then pluck the nuts from the crumbled dry skin.
To coarsely crush the roasted and skinned nuts, place them in a resealable bag. Place them on a firm surface and then gently hit them with a rolling pin — taking care to not over-crush them or you will end up with hazelnut powder!
Hazelnut Aillade
Makes about 1 cup
Aillade (pronounced “eye-yawd”) is a French expression meaning “with garlic.” In this case, it’s hazelnuts with garlic. But it’s so much more! It has the silky, creamy texture of a homemade mayonnaise, tinted a pale tan from the dark-roasted hazelnuts, of course. The use of hazelnut oil gooses the nut flavor profile up a notch, but if you don’t have any, just go with a good, fresh canola oil, and you’ll be fine.
If I have a jar of hazelnut aillade in the fridge, I reach for it throughout the week to use in so many ways: to flavor a vinaigrette; to layer onto chicken breasts, pork chops, or fish either before grilling, or right after they’ve come off the grill; as a topping for sliced tomatoes and grilled asparagus; to season a pasta salad, soups, and tomato-based sauces; and even as a sandwich spread. In summer, when I’m making bruschetta, I sometimes give the fire-toasted slices of bread a thin layering of the hazelnut aillade before topping with my home-grown tomatoes and herbs.
•½ cup dark-roasted and skinned hazelnuts (see note)
•8 to 10 medium-sized cloves fresh garlic, smashed and peeled
•Scant ½ teaspoon salt
•2 tablespoons warm water
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•½ cup hazelnut oil, divided (if unavailable, use canola oil)
Place the hazelnuts, garlic, salt, pepper and water in a blender. Blend, scraping down the sides of the jar as necessary, until the mixture is chopped (it will appear very rugged at this point). Add ¼ cup of the oil and continue blending until the mixture is very smooth. With the motor running, add the remaining ¼ cup of the oil, drop by drop, until you have a thick and velvety sauce, which has the texture of a soft mayonnaise.