Old World Deli’s Potato Salad
Makes 4 to 6 servings
One of my favorites, a delicious gem from downtown Corvallis eatery Old World Deli, takes an unusual approach, starting with the style of potato the recipe calls for. Most recipes recommend the waxy red or white varieties. However, this recipe uses the russet, your classic “baking potato.” So how can a russet work in potato salad? Well, when you read through the recipe, you’ll understand how the creator of this most wonderful concoction, deli co-owner Veronica Cox, has made it work. And work it does! I absolutely love Old World Deli’s potato salad. Both for what it is and what it isn’t. On the surface, it’s a humble preparation consisting of a mere 8 ingredients: potato, celery, onion, hard cooked egg, black olive, salt, pepper, and mayonnaise. A classic All-American production.
On the surface.
But it’s The Simple Black Dress of potato salads. In fact, it was a brave and confident cook who put such an unassuming preparation on the deli’s line-up instead of something more robust and, well, mustardy.
Also, salt plays an integral role in this recipe: too little and the salad will lack flavor; too much and, in the words of co-owner Ted Cox, “You’re screwed!” So taste as you go.
•2 pounds medium-sized russet potatoes (about 6)
•¾ cup chopped celery (¼-inch cut)
•¾ cup chopped white onion
•1/3 cup chopped black olives
•Salt and pepper
•3 hard-cooked eggs, diced
•1 to 1½ cups good quality mayonnaise
Place the whole, unpeeled potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover. Replace lid, bring the water to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until tender. This will take about 15 to 22 minutes, depending on the size and shape of your potatoes. (Hint: To determine “tender,” instead of poking the spuds with a fork, I insert a cake tester, which is considerably more slender. When the tester goes in with just a slight amount of resistance on the part of the potato, it’s done. If, when you poke the tester in, the potato continues to “push back,” it needs a few more minutes.)
Some potatoes cook faster than others; keep a slotted spoon handy so you can fish out the done ones and let the undone ones continue cooking. When the potatoes become cool enough to handle, remove the peel by holding the potato and scraping its surface with the sharp edge of a straight knife. The peel will slide off in large segments.
Let the potatoes cool further, before cutting. The cooling period is essential because it helps the potato firm up and hold together when cut into chunks. So don’t cut them until the potatoes stop steaming.
Once cool to the touch (but still slightly warm in the center), cut the potatoes into ½ to ¾-inch chunks and place them in a large bowl. Salt the potatoes generously before proceeding, then gently toss the chunks to distribute the salt. Add the celery, onion and olives, then salt the mixture again and gently toss. Add the eggs and gently toss again to distribute the egg throughout the mixture.
Fold in 1 cup of the mayonnaise. Add additional mayonnaise as necessary to attain a moist but not overly sauced mixture. Taste and adjust for salt and pepper. Refrigerate before serving to develop the flavors.
Salad of Fat Green Onions and New Potatoes
Makes 4 to 6 servings
•2½ pounds red or white new potatoes (marble to golf ball-sized are particularly nice if you can find them)
•½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
•¼ cup mayonnaise
•2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
•2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
•1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
•About 1 cup coarsely chopped “bunch onions” (white and pale green portions) or extra-fat green onions
•2 eggs, hard-cooked, peeled, and chopped
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Cook the potatoes in a large pot of boiling water (or steam) until tender, 15 to 30 minutes. Drain well and let sit until cool enough to handle. If the potatoes are larger than golf ball size, cut them into 1-inch chunks. Halve the golf ball sized ones, leave the marble-sized ones whole
Prepare the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon juice, and parsley. Toss this dressing with the potatoes, onions and eggs. Add salt and pepper, then refrigerate the salad for 1 to 6 hours so the ingredients can mingle and improve in flavor. If possible, let the salad sit at room temperature for about 20 minutes before serving.
New Potato Salad with Bunch Onions and Yogurt
Makes 4 to 6 servings
•2 pounds red or white new potatoes (about 1- to 2-inches in diameter)
•½ cup plain yogurt
•½ cup mayonnaise
•¼ cup rice vinegar
•1 cup thinly sliced bunch onions (see note)
•2 cloves garlic, minced
•1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme leaves
•¼ teaspoon salt
Scrub the potatoes well, then place them in a large pot of water, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until they are tender when pierced, about 20 minutes. When tender, drain, then immerse in cold water until they are cool enough to handle. Drain again. If the potatoes are larger than 1 inch, halve them; set aside in a bowl.
Whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, onions, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Adjust seasonings, then drizzle most of this dressing over the potatoes and mix gently. Add more dressing to reach desired consistency. The salad may be made up to 24 hours ahead.
NOTE ON BUNCH ONIONS: Bunch onions are globe onions at an early stage of growth; the stalks are tender and green, like green onions, and the bulbs are just getting round and plump. This time of year, bunch onions are sold at farmers' markets and well-stocked produce departments. In this recipe, use a larger ratio of sliced bulbs than green stalk. If unavailable, use green onions.
Yukon Gold Potato Salad with Smokey Bacon & Sweet Onions
Makes about 12 cups of salad
A delicious spin on a hot German Potato salad, this one feeds a hungry crowd. And it’s really delicious.
•4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
•2 large (about 12 oz each) sweet onions (such as Vidalia, Texas 1015, or Walla Walla), peeled, halved (from stem through root end) and sliced into half-rings
•1 pound good quality smoked bacon, diced
•2 eggs, slightly beaten
•2 tablespoon granulated sugar
•2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
•1 tablespoon dry mustard
•1 teaspoon salt
•½ teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper
•1 cup white wine vinegar
•2/3 cup water
In a large amount of salted water, cook the potatoes just until tender. Drain and cool until easy to handle. Peel and cut into ½- to 1-inch chunks.
Meanwhile, saute the bacon in a large skillet until browned. Remove the bacon to paper towel to drain. Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of the bacon grease. Saute the onion in the reserved bacon grease just until the onion begins to soften; remove from heat.
In a bowl, whisk together the egg, sugar, flour, mustard, salt, vinegar and water. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet with the sauteed onion and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Pour the dressing over the potatoes, along with the cooked bacon, and mix well, adjusting salt and pepper. Chill.
Sue's Memorable Potato Salad
This is my sister-in law’s recipe, which has become a family favorite. It's a bit free-wheeling, but here's how she does it.
Cook desired number of white potatoes until tender, then peel and cube into desired-size chunks (Sue's are about ½ -inch in size). While the potatoes are cooking, prepare your dressing by combining mayonnaise and mustard ("the mixture will be a good 'lemony' color, which means quite a bit of mustard"). Stir in cider vinegar and equal amounts of dill and sweet pickle juice, then add onion powder, celery salt and dillweed ("lot of dillweed") to taste. ("The object is to get the dressing really salty and really tangy — almost TOO salty and tangy, because otherwise, when you combine it with the potatoes, it will be too bland.").
Immediately after potatoes have been cooked, peeled and cubed, add about half of the dressing. ("It's important to add this much while the potatoes are hot so they will absorb the dressing.") Stir in the chopped pickles and eggs, then refrigerate. Once the salad has cooled, add additional dressing to reach desired consistency.
Creamy New Potato Salad with Chopped Green Onions
Makes about 8 servings
•3 pounds small red or white new potatoes (preferably 3-inches or smaller in diameter)
•½ cup chopped green onions or bunch onions
•½ cup chopped fresh parsley
•2 teaspoons fresh tarragon
•2/3 cup mayonnaise
•½ cup sour cream
•1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
•Salt and white pepper to taste
Scrub the potatoes and steam or boil until tender, about 10 to 12 minutes, depending on size; drain and chill. Cut smaller potatoes in half, and larger ones in 1-inch pieces. Place potatoes in a bowl and add onions, parsley, tarragon, mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Mix lightly.
Cover and chill overnight.
Source: Adapted from "Winemakers Cookbook," by Lou Seibert
