Pesto Green Beans with Three Types of Tomatoes
Makes 6 to 8 servings
This summer salad is great for buffets, picnics, potlucks and tailgates. It’s easy, too.
•2 roma-style tomatoes, cored and quartered (or your favorite locally-grown heritage tomato)
•1 cup halved yellow pear tomatoes
•½ cup cherry tomatoes
•¼ cup olive oil
•3 garlic cloves, minced
•1½ pounds green beans, stem ends removed
•1 cup pesto
•¾ cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•¼ cup pine nuts, toasted
•½ cup additional grated Parmesan cheese to garnish
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Toss the three different varieties of tomatoes with the olive oil and garlic in a roasting pan. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the tomatoes start to release their juices and begin to shrivel (NOTE: A delicious alternative is to roast the tomatoes over indirect heat on your grill with the cover on). Set aside to cool.
Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, add the beans, and cook about 2 minutes, or until the beans are just crisp-tender and still a bright green.
Drain the beans and immediately plunge them into a large bowl of water filled with ice cubes to stop the cooking process and set the color. When chilled, remove the beans from the water and set aside to drain thoroughly.
Toss the beans with the pesto, Parmesan, and salt and pepper in a large bowl. When ready to serve, place the beans on a large platter, top with the roasted tomatoes, and garnish with the toasted pine nuts and additional Parmesan, and serve immediately.
Variations: As already noted, any types of tomato can be used. Or if tomatoes are not in season, eliminate them entirely and substitute roasted or sauteed red or yellow sweet bell peppers. This is great with the addition of grilled chicken.
Source: Recipe from “The Foster’s Market Cookbook,” by Sara Foster.
Summer Salad of Tomatoes and Marinated Veggies, with Corn Raft Garnish
Serves 8 to 10
I threw this lovely platter of veggies together for a pot luck a while back and it disappeared in minutes. So fresh and tantalizing. So simple to make.
•1 medium-sized cucumber, peeled and sliced
•1 sweet yellow pepper, cored and chopped
•1 sweet green pepper, cored and chopped
•1 Walla Walla Sweet onion, chopped
•Dilled Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
•3 ears of corn, cooked and cooled
•4 large tomatoes, cored and thinly sliced (or an equivalent amount of all sizes and varieties of tomatoes)
•4 to 6 ounces of crumbled blue cheese
Combine the cucumber, yellow pepper, green pepper and Walla Walla Sweet onion in a bowl. Add enough of the Dilled Vinaigrette to cover the vegetables and refrigerate for at least 3 hours so the vegetables can absorb the flavor from the vinaigrette.
Meanwhile, prepare the “corn rafts.” What, you ask, is a corn raft? Well, for corn lovers like myself, when I cut corn from the cob, I like to leave it in big chunks as it falls from the cob, instead of breaking those chunks into individual kernels. When served this way, corn afficionados get a bigger corn-hit with each bite. It’s delightful! And I think it looks pretty darn artful on the salad platter.
To make these corn rafts, hold a cob of cooked-and-cooled corn vertically on a cutting board (stalk-side down) and cut down between the kernels and the cob in a precise and steady motion, letting the chunks fall onto the cutting board. Rotate and repeat the cutting. When you’ve removed the corn rafts from a cob, use a spatula to gently lift the chunks of corn from the cutting board and place them on a plate until ready to use.
When ready to serve the salad, arrange a layer of tomatoes on a large, beautiful (preferably white or a lovely green) platter. Using a slotted spoon, layer the cucumber mixture on top of the tomatoes. Now arrange the corn rafts on top of the cucumber mixture. Drizzle a bit of the Dilled Vinaigrette over the corn, then crumble the blue cheese over everything and serve immediately.
DILLED VINAIGRETTE: In a bowl, whisk together ½ cup white wine vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon sugar, and about ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Whisk in 1 teaspoon chopped or snipped fresh dill weed and 1 teaspoon pesto (homemade or commercially prepared). Whisk in 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil. Vinaigrette can be prepared several days ahead and refrigerated until ready to use.
Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto Sandwich
Slice a baguette open lengthwise and brush the cut side of the bread with olive oil. Broil or grill until lightly toasted. Spread the inside of the baguette with pesto, then layer sliced tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, mixed greens or arugula, and salt and pepper to taste.
Source: Recipe from “The Foster’s Market Cookbook,” by Sara Foster.
Simply Sauteed Corn
Makes 4 servings.
Want to eat your corn off the cob? Here's a delicious, straightforward approach.
•6 ears sweet corn (to yield about 3 cups kernels)
•2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•Optional additions to consider: a bit of chopped red or green sweet bell pepper; minced fresh parsley; 1 tomato (seeded and chopped); chopped fresh herbs (i.e., basil, cilantro, thyme, marjoram, or tarragon); pinch of chili powder; diced fresh jalapeno or serrano peppers; chopped roasted poblano peppers, or chopped roasted Anaheim peppers; 1 or 2 slices cooked and crumbled bacon
Cut and scrape the kernels from the corn cob and saute in a skillet with the butter or olive oil until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and then stir in any of the "optional additions."
A Very Simple Way with Green Beans
Makes 6 servings
•1½ pounds green beans, French cut
•2 teaspoons olive oil
•½ teaspoon sesame oil
•2 teaspoons finely minced fresh garlic
•1½ cups chicken broth
•½ teaspoon soy sauce
•1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger root
•1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
•2 to 3 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Drop the beans in a large pot of boiling water. As soon as the water returns to a boil, simmer, uncovered just until the beans are barely tender. Remove the beans from the burner, strain through a colander and immediately plunge them into a large bowl of cold water and ice cubes to stop the cooking process and set the color; drain well and set aside or proceed with the recipe. (This can be done up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated.)
In a large non-reactive skillet heat the olive and sesame oils over medium heat. Add the garlic and saute about 1 minute. Add the chicken broth, soy sauce, ginger root, and white pepper and bring the mixture to a boil. Whisk in the mustard, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook about 1 minute, to develop the flavors. Add the green beans and continue cooking, uncovered, for another 5 minutes, or until the beans have cooked to the desired level of tenderness.
Bow-Tie Pasta with Eggplant, Caramelized Sweet onions and Pine Nuts
Yields 10 to 12 servings
This is a lovely Mediterranean-style dish. The onions become sweet as they cook, and are a delicious foil to the earthy eggplant and tangy goat cheese.
•1 pound bow-tie pasta, rotini, or cavatelli
•½ cup olive oil
•2 sweet onions, cut in half lengthwise and thinly sliced
•¼ cup balsamic vinegar
•2 eggplants, peeled, diced and cut into ½-inch cubes to measure about 8 cups
•4 garlic cloves, minced
•3 roasted red bell peppers, peeled, cored, seeded and thinly sliced
•½ cup lightly toasted pine nuts
•½ cup chopped fresh parsley
•8 to 10 fresh basil leaves, cut into very thin strips
•½ cup Italian Vinaigrette (recipe follows, or use your own or a good-quality store-bought)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•1 cup crumbled feta cheese
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling, salted water, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and set aside.
Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook and stir about 10 minutes, until the onions are soft and translucent. Add 2 tablespoons of the balsamic vinegar, reduce heat to low, and cook and stir 20 to 25 minutes longer, until the onions are soft, brown, and caramelized; set aside.
Meanwhile, toss the remaining olive oil and remaining balsamic vinegar with the eggplant and garlic and mix to coat evenly. Spread in a single layer in a baking pan and place in the oven to roast for 25 to 30 minutes. Stir several times during the cooking process, until the eggplant is lightly browned and tender. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Combine the pasta, onions, eggplant-garlic mixture, roasted red bell peppers, pine nuts, parsley, basil, and vinaigrette and toss lightly to mix. Season with salt and pepper and add the feta cheese. Toss gently to mix again. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Foster’s Italian Vinaigrette: In a jar or bowl, combine 1/3 cup red wine vinegar, 3 cloves of minced garlic, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano, 2/3 cup Extra-virgin olive oil, and salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Makes 1 cup.
Source: Recipe from “The Foster’s Market Cookbook,” by Sara Foster.
Berries Romanoff
•2 cups Marionberries, or other caneberry, such as blackberries, Loganberries, or raspberries
•Sugar to taste
•2 cups vanilla ice cream, softened
•6 tablespoons orange-flavored liquor (such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau)
•1 cup heavy cream, whipped
•Whole berries for garnish
Gently smash the berries with a potato masher or back of spoon, leaving about one-third of the berries whole. Sprinkle with granulated sugar to taste. Place the ice cream in a large bowl; stir to soften and smooth out the ice cream. Reserve one cup of the berries and stir the rest into the softened ice cream, along with the liqueur. Gently fold in the whipped cream. Quickly divide the reserved cup of berries among 4 dessert glasses (clear glass is the most elegant because you will be able to see the layers). Spoon the cream mixture into the glasses, top each serving with one or more whole berries and serve. Serves 4.