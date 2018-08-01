Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Chinese Chicken With Cashew Nuts

Yield 2 servings

•2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

•2 tablespoons rice vinegar

•2 tablespoons dry sherry

•1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger (or 1 teaspoon ground ginger)

•2 teaspoons minced garlic

•¾ pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

•1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

•¼ cup cashew nuts

•1 cup sliced red onion, sliced

•2 cups sliced red bell pepper

•2 teaspoons corn starch

•Salt and freshly ground black pepper

•2 scallions, sliced (about ½ cup)

Mix soy sauce, vinegar, sherry, ginger and garlic together in a small bowl. Add chicken and marinate while you prepare the other ingredients.

Heat a wok or skillet over high heat and add sesame oil. Remove chicken from marinade and reserve liquid. Add chicken and cashew nuts to wok and stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add onion and red bell pepper. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Mix the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and add to reserved marinade. Add marinade, chicken and cashews to the wok and stir-fry 2 minutes with the peppers and onion. Remove from heat. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle scallions on top.

Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Per serving: 459 calories (38 percent from fat), 16.4 g fat (3.5 g saturated, 8.6 g monounsaturated),126 cholesterol, 43.8 g protein, 21.8 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 603 mg sodium.

Brown Rice

Yield 2 servings

•1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1½ cups cooked rice

•2 teaspoons olive oil

•Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½ cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner. Add the olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Per serving: 186 calories (7 percent from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.2 g protein, 38.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.

