Chinese Chicken With Cashew Nuts
Yield 2 servings
•2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
•2 tablespoons rice vinegar
•2 tablespoons dry sherry
•1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger (or 1 teaspoon ground ginger)
•2 teaspoons minced garlic
•¾ pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
•1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
•¼ cup cashew nuts
•1 cup sliced red onion, sliced
•2 cups sliced red bell pepper
•2 teaspoons corn starch
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
•2 scallions, sliced (about ½ cup)
Mix soy sauce, vinegar, sherry, ginger and garlic together in a small bowl. Add chicken and marinate while you prepare the other ingredients.
Heat a wok or skillet over high heat and add sesame oil. Remove chicken from marinade and reserve liquid. Add chicken and cashew nuts to wok and stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add onion and red bell pepper. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Mix the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and add to reserved marinade. Add marinade, chicken and cashews to the wok and stir-fry 2 minutes with the peppers and onion. Remove from heat. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle scallions on top.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 459 calories (38 percent from fat), 16.4 g fat (3.5 g saturated, 8.6 g monounsaturated),126 cholesterol, 43.8 g protein, 21.8 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 603 mg sodium.
Brown Rice
Yield 2 servings
•1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1½ cups cooked rice
•2 teaspoons olive oil
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½ cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner. Add the olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 186 calories (7 percent from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.2 g protein, 38.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.
