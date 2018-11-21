Ham Hock With White Beans in Turkey Stock for Dad
•1 ham hock
•2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
•Fresh-ground pepper
•Thyme or sage, dried or fresh
•1 large onion, sliced
•3 carrots, sliced
•2 cups dry white wine (or 1½ cups dry white vermouth)
•4 cups turkey stock (or chicken stock)
•3 or 4 cloves garlic, nubs cut off, smashed with the side of a knife, and peeled
•2-3 tablespoons tomato paste
•½ teaspoon crushed red chili pepper
•1¼ cups soaked/cooked white beans — cannellini, Great Northern, or what have you — or 2 15.5-ounce cans, drained and rinsed
•Fresh Italian (or curly) parsley
•Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Brown the ham hock in the oil over medium heat, turning it as the sides take on color and sprinkling each side with fresh-ground pepper and a little thyme or sage (this will take about 10 to 15 minutes total). Remove to a platter. Add the onion and about half the carrots to the pot, sprinkle with a little pepper and thyme or sage, and brown for about 3 minutes, stirring two or three times. Remove the onion and carrots to the platter.
If the pot has more than a tablespoon or so of browning fat, pour the excess out. Add the wine or dry vermouth and bring it to a boil, then reduce to about half the volume, scraping any browned bits off the bottom of the pot. Turn off heat and add ham hock, with its fattiest side up, to the pot, then surround it with the carrots and onion. Pour in enough stock to cover the ham hock about two-thirds up. Add the garlic, then stir in the tomato paste and chili pepper; sprinkle with pepper and thyme or sage. Turn heat back to high and bring to a simmer, then cover and put in the oven.
Set a timer and turn the ham hock over every half-hour. At an hour and a half, you should be able to pull the hock apart to submerge the meat and bones into the broth — this may take more or less time, depending on the size of the hock. At this point, stir in the beans and the remaining carrots; if there’s not enough liquid to cover them, add more stock or water. Braise a half-hour more.
Serve sprinkled with chopped parsley (and make sure each plate or bowl gets nice chunks of ham!).