A Greek Country Salad
Makes about 6 servings
The ultimate picnic fare. It seems that in the open air, our senses are easily tantalized by less complicated things. So take a cue from nature; unless you think bears and deer look better in bow-ties, keep your picnic offerings basic. One of my favorite combinations is a hearty whole-grained bread and a pure, richly-flavored Greek salad. The ideal Greek salad, by my standards, has a basic seven elements to consider: cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, olives and a delicately-seasoned olive oil dressing.
Of course, each of these components should be chosen with care, because each and every one contributes in such a grand way to the total experience.
•2 cucumbers, peeled and sliced or chunked (if local cucumbers are not available, consider using an English cucumber)
•2 medium-size ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into chunks or slender wedges
•1 sweet green bell pepper, cored and sliced into strips or rings
•1 medium red onion, peeled, thinly sliced and separated into rings
•About 1½ cups of pitted Kalamata olives (good quality — they shouldn’t be mushy or bitter)
•Greek Salad Dressing (recipe follows)
For picnic fare, assemble all of the ingredients except the dressing and place them in a plastic container. Prepare the dressing and pour into another plastic container (make sure the lid is on very tight!). When ready to serve, drizzle on enough dressing to coat the salad ingredients; toss gently and serve. (Note: I prefer not adding the dressing until just before serving so that all of the ingredients maintain their own, special flavor. That way, when you eat it, there is layer upon layer of flavor.)
GREEK SALAD DRESSING: Whisk together 2 tablespoons double strength canned chicken broth (Campbells), 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme, scant teaspoon minced fresh oregano, 2 cloves finely minced or pressed fresh garlic, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper. Whisk in 1 cup of extra-virgin olive oil. Makes about 1-1/3 cups of dressing.
Vichyssoise (Cold leek and potato soup)
Makes 4 to 6 servings
This is an exceedingly refreshing soup that tends to get overlooked this time of year, even though it’s the perfect outdoor/summer fare. And so easy to make ahead.
•3 medium-sized leeks
•1 medium-sized onion, chopped
•2 tablespoons butter
•4 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
•4 cups chicken broth
•1½ cups heavy cream or half-and-half (cream is more fattening, but makes a richer soup)
•Salt
•Heaping ¼ teaspoon white pepper (see note)
To deal with the leek, first cut off the roots and about ¼-inch of its base. At the other end of the leek, cut away the darkest portion, leaving the pale green and white portion. Those darker portions of leaves are too tough for this recipe. Now cut lengthwise through the leek, which will loosen all of the layers and make it easy to rinse away any dirt that has managed to work down into the leek while it was growing. Go ahead and rinse it thoroughly at this point.
Finally, slice the leek into ¼- to ½-inch wide half-rounds. Size isn’t critical, you just want relatively slender pieces.
Select a pot that can hold about 2 quarts of liquid. Place the pot on a burner over medium heat and saute the leeks and onion in the butter for a few minutes to soften. Add the potatoes and broth, then cover the pot and simmer the mixture until the potatoes are extremely “fork tender” which means they practically fall apart when poked with a fork. Remove the pot from the heat. Let the mixture cool slightly so it’s easier to handle.
At this point, using a hand-held blender, standard blender, or food processor, puree the soup. Depending on the equipment you are using, you might have to do this in batches.
If you don’t happen to have a blender or food processor, don’t give up hope. Take a potato masher or very large spoon, or something flat, and smoosh around in the soup until the potatoes are broken into tiny little bits and sort of merging with the soup. You won’t have a puree, but it will still taste very good.
Now add your cream to either the pureed or hand-smooshed soup. Don’t put in the entire amount at first because you might not need it. The consistency is up to you. Do you want it thick and rich, or on the thin side? You decide, there’s no right way.
Add the salt and white pepper.
Transfer the soup to a container and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Once chilled, it will thicken considerably, so before transferring to whatever container you are using to transport it to your picnic or hike, you will probably need to thin it with a bit more milk, cream, or chicken broth.
Chopped Salad Sandwich Filling
Makes enough filling for 8 sandwiches
Whether you roll it up in pita bread or flour tortillas, tuck it into pocket bread, or pile it onto French bread, this is a great make-ahead sandwich filling to take on the road or trail. No wilting, no tossing at the last minute. Make it vegetarian by eliminating the salami and other meats.
•3 really ripe local tomatoes, seeded, chopped and drained
•1 cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and chopped
•1 each red and green sweet bell pepper, seeded and chopped
•1 cup chopped celery
•1 cup chopped carrots
•1 cup chopped dry salami (start with deli-cut slices, then cut into strips and then chop)
•1 cup chopped ham, smoked turkey, or grilled chicken breast
•1 cup sliced black olives, well drained
•½ cup chopped sweet onion
•½ cup chopped green onion (all of the white and pale green portion and a bit of the dark green)
•1½ cups coarsely shredded jack, gouda or Swiss cheese
•Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
•Raita Sauce (recipe follows)
Two to 24 hours ahead, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, sweet bell peppers, celery, carrots, salami, ham (or other meats), olives, sweet onion, green onion and shredded cheese in a large bowl. Toss with enough of the vinaigrette to evenly coat the salad. Cover and refrigerate.
VINAIGRETTE: Whisk together 1¼ cups extra-virgin olive oil, ¼ cup red wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 3 cloves finely minced garlic, ½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves, 1¼ teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon sugar or honey, ¾ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Makes about 2 cups vinaigrette.
RAITA SAUCE: In a small bowl, combine 1 peeled, seeded and chopped cucumber; ½ cup finely chopped yellow onion; 1 cup plain yogurt; 1 cup sour cream; 2 teaspoons cumin powder; salt and pepper to taste. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving to allow flavors to blend. Can be made up to 5 days ahead and refrigerated. Makes a scant 2¾ cups.
Turkey and Pork Terrine
Beyond a meatloaf sandwich, this is an excellent candidate for campfire sandwiches. Your food processor makes preparation a snap — and it can be done days in advance.
Makes 6 to 8 servings
•1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped
•3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
•2 eggs
•2 tablespoons milk
•2 tablespoons sherry or brandy (or milk)
•1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
•1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped
•2 teaspoons salt
•¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•2 cups fresh bread crumbs
•1 pound ground turkey breast
•1 pound ground pork
For the Campfire Sandwich:
•Slices of a hearty whole grain bread or sourdough
•Spicy brown whole grain mustard
•Good quality mayonnaise
•Chilled slices of the terrine
•Sliced tomatoes
•Sliced garlic dill pickles
•Sliced sweet onions
•Sliced cheese (your choice...I like Havarti or Provlone)
To prepare the terrine: Place the onion, parsley, eggs, milk, brandy or sherry (or milk), Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor and blend for about 10 seconds, stopping once to scrape down the sides of the container. Add the bread crumbs and continue to puree until the mixture is very smooth. Transfer this mixture to a bowl and combine with the ground turkey breast and ground pork.
Pat the mixture into a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. Cover the pan with foil, then place the pan on a baking sheet (to catch any drips during baking. Bake in a 350-degree oven for about 1½ hours, or until the juices run clear.
Remove the pan from the oven and let stand for at least 15 minutes, then chill thoroughly for easy slicing and sandwich assembly.
For campfire sandwiches: Lay out the bread slices and slather generously with the mustard and mayonnaise. Add slices of the well-chilled terrine, and then pile on the tomatoes, garlic dills, onions and cheese. Top with second slice of bread (that’s been slathered with the mayonnaise. Wrap in foil and store in a cooler until you’re ready to heat them at your campfire or alongside a bed of hot coals.
To cook: Place near or in the coals or campfire (gauge how close by how hot the fire is), and let them sit for about 5 minutes, then flip. You can peek every now and then until you get the hang of it to make sure the bread isn’t burning. Sandwich is done when bread is lightly toasted and the contents are warm and the cheese is melted.
Roast Beef Sandwich with Smokey Cheddar and Pickled Onion
Makes 4 sandwiches
Tillamook’s Smoked Black Pepper White Cheddar is delicious.
•1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
•¼ cup rice vinegar (or red or white wine vinegar)
•2 teaspoons olive oil
•1 tablespoon chopped parsley
•Pinch of salt and pepper
•4 tablespoons mayonnaise
•1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
•4 sourdough rolls, split partially through
•1 pound thinly sliced roast beef
•8 to 12 ounces thinly sliced Tillamook Smoked Black Pepper White Cheddar Cheese ( If you can’t find it, then substitute another hearty-smokey-cheddary cheese)
Combine the onions in a bowl with the vinegar, olive oil, parsley, salt and pepper. Set aside for at least to hours to marinate.
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and horseradish; set aside.
Spread the mayonnaise mixture inside the rolls, then add most of the cheese and all of the roast beef. Add the marinated red onions and another layer of cheese. Wrap each sandwich in double layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil (spray the foil with a non-stick cooking spray).
To cook: Place near or in the coals or campfire (gauge how close by how hot the fire is), and let them sit for about 5 minutes, then flip. You can peek every now and then until you get the hang of it to make sure the bread isn’t burning. Sandwich is done when bread is lightly toasted and the contents are warm and the cheese is melted.
