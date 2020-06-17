At this point, using a hand-held blender, standard blender, or food processor, puree the soup. Depending on the equipment you are using, you might have to do this in batches.

If you don’t happen to have a blender or food processor, don’t give up hope. Take a potato masher or very large spoon, or something flat, and smoosh around in the soup until the potatoes are broken into tiny little bits and sort of merging with the soup. You won’t have a puree, but it will still taste very good.

Now add your cream to either the pureed or hand-smooshed soup. Don’t put in the entire amount at first because you might not need it. The consistency is up to you. Do you want it thick and rich, or on the thin side? You decide, there’s no right way.

Add the salt and white pepper.

Transfer the soup to a container and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Once chilled, it will thicken considerably, so before transferring to whatever container you are using to transport it to your picnic or hike, you will probably need to thin it with a bit more milk, cream, or chicken broth.

Chopped Salad Sandwich Filling

Makes enough filling for 8 sandwiches