Duxelles
Makes about 1¾ cups
A wonderful seasoner for all things savory. In the basic preparation the onions and mushrooms are sauteed in butter. The mushrooms release their liquids and the mixture will look like a swamp. Several more minutes over a relatively hot burner produces a dry and thick product. To achieve full flavor and color the mixture needs heat and time to achieve its delicate, caramelized character — so don't fudge with the process.
•½ cup butter
•½ cup finely chopped yellow onion
•1 pound fresh mushrooms, rinsed, dried, and halved (or quartered, if very large)
•½ teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon white pepper
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the chopped onion and saute until the onion is transparent and beginning to turn a bit golden around the edges.
Meanwhile, place about one third of the mushrooms in the workbowl of a food processor. Finely mince the mixture by using the "pulse" or "on-off" button on the processor. Scrape the minced mushrooms into the pot with the butter and onions, then repeat the mincing process with remaining mushrooms, adding them to the pot when they are minced.
Stir the minced mushrooms with the butter and onions, thoroughly coating them and continue to saute, stirring frequently, until all of the liquid that is released from the mushrooms has evaporated (about 15 to 20 minutes).
Once the mushrooms have darkened slightly, add salt and pepper to taste.
Note: For a quick and delectable hors d'oeuvre, spoon duxelles into a bowl and surround with crostini or sliced bagquette. It's wonderful.
Duxelles will keep refrigerated for slightly over one week, or frozen for about 6 months. To freeze, spoon the mixture into a recloseable freezer bag, spreading into a thin layer, then close. It's easy to reach in and break off a chunk as needed. Before using, you might want to reheat gently over low heat or in the microwave to soften.
Caramelized Onions
Makes 3 to 4 cups of caramelized onions
This is a process that requires patience on your part. It can't be rushed. Keep the temperature medium-low to low so the sugars in the onions have a chance to caramelize rather than burn. Don't feel that this means you need to hover by the stove. Indeed, once the onions have softened and begun to brown, just check on them every 10 minutes and give them a gentle stir with the flat side of a spatula to scrape up all the cooked on bits of onion that are building on the bottom of the pot. This is where a ton of flavor is lurking and its important to incorporate it back into the onions during the process!
•6 tablespoons butter
•About 4 pounds (about 6 medium) yellow onions, peeled, quartered root to tip, then sliced very thin (1/8-inch wide)
•Salt and ground white pepper to taste
Place the butter and onions in a large, wide, deep heavy-bottomed pot, over medium heat. As the butter melts, toss the onions to coat them with the butter. Keep tossing them every few minutes until they are wilted and well coated with the butter. Reduce the heat to medium-low and keep cooking, tossing every now and then to keep them evenly heated, until soft and very, very brown.
As the onions take on more and more color, turn the temperature down to low. The process will take a very long time if you're doing it right, and varies, depending on the onions you are using (onions have varying degrees of moisture and sugar content, which affects the caramelization). Some will caramelize in 90 minutes, others will take up to 2 hours. What you are looking for is a very deep mahogany color.
The onions can be refrigerated for up to 10 days, or frozen for up to 6 months. To prepare for the freezer, arrange patty-sized mounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until firm; pack into recloseable freezer bags. Or even more simply: spoon into quart-sized recloseable freezer bags, spreading into a thin layer and close. It's easy to reach in and break off a chunk as needed.
Southwest Seasoned Ground Turkey Mix
Makes 6 cups
After a particularly hectic day, it's a good feeling knowing that I can reach into the freezer and scoop out a bit of this seasoned mixture, which becomes the base for any number of flour-tortilla roll-up creations, salads, soups or even pasta rice combos.
The unique quality of this recipe is centered around the fact that I prepare a highly seasoned liquid in one container that is poured over the skillet of browned ground meat and onions. More cooking ensues as the liquid concentrates and merges with the meat. The resulting ground meat is now highly seasoned from the inside out.
•2½ pounds ground turkey (many of the pre-packaged varieties at the meat counter are 1.25 pounds, in which case, you would need two packages), or ground beef, or any ground meat combination
•3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
•1 yellow onion, chopped
•½ cup Mezzetta brand "Deli-Sliced Tamed Jalapeno Peppers," chopped
SALSA MIXTURE
•1 cup commercially prepared salsa
•1 cup water
•2 tablespoons ground cumin
•2 tablespoons Ponzu sauce (I use Kikkoman brand; sold on condiment aisle near the soy sauce)
•2 tablespoons juice from the jar of Mezzetta brand "Deli-Sliced Tamed Jalapeno Peppers"
•1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
•2 teaspoons Green Pepper Sauce (Tabasco brand)
In a very large non-stick skillet, over medium-high heat, brown the ground turkey in the olive oil until the meat is lightly browned. Push the meat to one side of the skillet and add the onions. Saute until they are golden brown. Spread the ground out in the pan, mingling the meat with the onions and continue to saute until the meat and onions are well-browned. This will take several minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl or 1 quart Pyrex measuring container, combine the salsa, water, cumin, Ponzu sauce, juice from the jar of Jalapeno peppers, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper sauce.
When the meat mixture is richly browned, pour the salsa mixture over it and stir well with a spatula to evenly coat the meat with the sauce. Continue cooking and stirring with the spatula as the sauce reduces and thickens. Adjust the heat slightly down so you don't scorch the contents of the skillet. Continue cooking until the liquid is completely gone and the meat has a slight crumbly character. Remove from heat.
If not using immediately, spoon the seasoned meat into a container and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Or spoon the mixture into a resealable freezer bag and freeze for up to 6 months. The mixture doesn't freeze into a solid mass, so you can easily break off the desired amount while still frozen.
FOR TORTILLA ROLL-UPS: Use it in place of regular ground meat in any tortilla combinations, and put out additional condiments such as chopped tomatoes, sliced olives, lettuce, avocado or guacamole, sour cream.
SOUTHWEST SALAD: In a large salad bowl, combine hearts of romaine (broken into bite-sized pieces), sliced black olives (I marinate them in a vinagrette for about an hour), sliced sweet bell peppers, diced tomatoes, chopped sweet onion or green onion, cooked or roasted corn kernels, coarsely crumbled tortilla chips, and equal portions shredded sharp Cheddar and Parmesan.
Make a zesty dressing by whisking together your favorite vinaigrette with commercially made salsa and ground cumin to taste.
Add an appropriate amount of the seasoned meat mixture to the bowl of salad ingredients and toss well. Add some of the dressing (enough to ensure adequate moisture throughout), and toss again, adding more dressing if necessary. Serve immediately.
San Francisco Joe's Special: Southwest Variation
Joe's Special is one of the most odd and divine scrambles known to man. Consisting of egg, garlic, spinach and ground beef, the dish originated in San Francisco in the 1920s, at a long-gone Italian-American restaurant, New Joe's. Later, it became the signature dish of a San Francisco Bay Area chain called Original Joe's, and is still on their menu to this very day. It became a standby for countless home cooks in Northern California, including me. Through my college years and early professional life, I would make it at least once a month.
So, with that basic concept, I decided once to substitute my Southwest Seasoned Ground Turkey Mix. Well, it worked. So here you go...
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•About 1½ cups of prepared Southwest Seasoned Ground Turkey Mix
•1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry by hand (or pressed vigorously in a sieve).
•8 eggs, lightly beaten
•¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the Southwest Seasoned Ground Turkey Mix and saute until it is heated through. Add spinach, spreading the spinach out to evenly incorporate it throughout the meat mixture. Add the eggs and continue cooking and stirring, using a flat-edged wooden spoon or a spatula (to scrape up the eggs as they cook) until the eggs are thoroughly cooked, which will take 3 to 4 minutes.
