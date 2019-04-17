Chinese Beef in Lettuce Puffs
Makes 2 servings
•¾ pound grass-fed strip steak
•¼ cup lower-sodium stir-fry sauce such as Kikkoman
For garnish:
•2 scallions (to make 1 cup slivers)
•½ medium cucumber (to make about 1½ cups slivers)
•½ medium head iceberg lettuce (to make 8 lettuce cups)
•3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
•Vegetable oil spray
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Remove visible fat from steak. Cut into ½-inch strips. Pour stir-fry sauce into a small bowl and add meat. Let marinate 15 minutes, turning several times to make sure all the meat is covered.
Meanwhile, prepare garnishes: Wash and remove root end and damaged leaves from scallions. Cut into 2-inch pieces. Slice each piece lengthwise into slivers. Place in small bowl. Peel and cut cucumber into 2-inch pieces, then cut lengthwise into thin slivers. Place in another small bowl. Separate lettuce leaves to make cups, wash and drain. Place in large serving bowl. Spoon hoisin sauce into small serving bowl.
Spray wok with vegetable oil spray and heat until smoking. Add the beef Stir fry 4 minutes. Remove from wok and place in a bowl, leaving any pan juice in the wok.
To serve, place scallions, cucumber, lettuce, hoisin sauce and beef on table. Take one lettuce leaf and spoon a little sauce onto it, add a few scallion and cucumber slivers and some meat. Roll up and eat like a sandwich. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 340 calories (21 percent from fat), 8 g fat (2.1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 42 g protein, 23.2 g carbohydrates, 3.6 g fiber, 870 mg sodium.
Quick Stir-Fried Rice
Yield 2 servings
•1 package microwave brown rice
•2 teaspoons canola oil
•1 cup frozen petite peas, defrosted
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½-cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add oil to same wok or skillet used for the beef. Heat to smoking. Add rice and peas. Toss 3 to 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 256 calories (22 percent from fat), 6.2 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.2 g protein, 43.9 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 9 mg sodium.