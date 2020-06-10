When ready to prepare the strawberries, arrange a large piece of parchment paper (or silicon baking pad) on a firm surface. Pinch off small portions of the dough and pat out on your hand into a thin round pancake (do this quickly or the dough will begin to melt in the warmth of your hand). Place a berry in center of the pancake and form the dough up around the berry, making sure the top portion of the berry and the leaves remain exposed. Place the berries on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet (or parchment or silicon mat) as you accomplish this. If possible, chill the strawberries at this point so the chocolate will harden more quickly and the inner frosting layer won’t melt during the dipping.