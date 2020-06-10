The Original Grace Center Strawberry Jubilee Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Makes 20 to 30 berries
I asked myself, just how much more decadent could a chocolate-dipped strawberry get? The answer came in the form of lovely berries layered with a creamy-buttery almond-flavored frosting and THEN sealed with a kiss of melted chocolate.
Also known as "Killer-Berries Supreme" around our house. These were created for a fundraising event over two decades ago. They made a huge hit. And rightly so; they’re the ultimate chocolate-covered berry. A little more work than the plain-dipped varieties, but worth it.
•12 ounces good-quality semi-sweet chocolate (chips or bars)
•1 tablespoon vegetable shortening (such as Crisco)
•½ cup plus 2 tablespoons butter, softened
•3 cups powdered sugar
•1 tablespoon milk
•2 teaspoons almond extract
•3 cups fresh strawberries (about 30), with pretty stems intact
In the top of a double boiler, melt the chocolate chips, shortening and 2 tablespoons of the butter over hot, not boiling, water (don't rush the process, it should happen slowly and gently or the chocolate will do funny things).
Meanwhile, cream together the remaining ½ cup butter and sugar. Beat in the milk and almond extract. This will form a stiff dough; chill until firm.
When ready to prepare the strawberries, arrange a large piece of parchment paper (or silicon baking pad) on a firm surface. Pinch off small portions of the dough and pat out on your hand into a thin round pancake (do this quickly or the dough will begin to melt in the warmth of your hand). Place a berry in center of the pancake and form the dough up around the berry, making sure the top portion of the berry and the leaves remain exposed. Place the berries on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet (or parchment or silicon mat) as you accomplish this. If possible, chill the strawberries at this point so the chocolate will harden more quickly and the inner frosting layer won’t melt during the dipping.
Dip the dough-covered strawberries in the melted chocolate, to within ¼-inch of the almond dough mixture (in other words, leave a rim of the dough exposed for the prettiest appearance) and place on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet (or parchment or silicon mat). Chill. Remove from cookie sheet when the chocolate has hardened and place in a covered container, in the refrigerator. Berries are best when served within 24 or 36 hours. After that, they begin to ooze berry juice (but they still taste wonderful).
Strawberry Angel Pie
Former friend and cooking assistant to James Beard, Marion Cunningham’s creation is a wonderful showcase for the first strawberries of the season. The crust is a golden meringue; it holds lemon custard topped with sweetened berries folded into whipped cream. Remember, meringues are tempermental, so don’t be alarmed when the crust collapses a bit and cracks as it cools. The cracks won’t show when the shell is filled.
Makes 8 to 10 servings
•4 eggs at room temperature, separated
•¼ teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
•1½ cups granulated sugar
•¼ cup fresh lemon juice
•1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
•1½ cups heavy cream
•1/3 cup powdered sugar
•2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced
Preheat the oven to 275 degrees F. Butter a 9-inch pie pan.
Combine the egg whites, salt and cream of tartar in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Slowly add 1 cup of the granulated sugar and beat until shiny stiff peaks form. Spread the mixture in the pie pan, building a rim about 1-inch higher than the edge of the pan.
Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until the meringue is lightly golden and firm to the touch. Let cool in the turned-off oven with the door open.
While the crust is cooling, beat the egg yolks until they are thick and pale yellow. Slowly beat in the remaining ½ cup of granulated sugar. Add the lemon juice and zest. Scrape the mixture into a medium-small heavy-bottomed pot. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens. Be patient; this takes about 5 minutes, but you don’t want the yolks to burn or scramble. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.
When the yolk mixture has cooled, beat the heavy cream until it is stiff enough to hold peaks. Refrigerate until time to assemble the pie.
Sprinkle the powdered sugar over the strawberries; gently toss so they are evenly sweetened.
To assemble: Gently fold in 1 cup of the whipped cream into the cooled lemon custard, mixing only until well blended. Spread the mixture over the bottom of the meringue shell. Fold the sweetened strawberries into the remaining 2 cups of whipped cream and pile on top of the lemon filling. If desired, decorate the pie with whole berries or a little strawberry juice drizzled on top.
Source: Recipe from “The San Francisco Chronicle3 Cookbook,” by Michael Bauer and Fran Irwin.
Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri Mix
Makes about 4-2/3 cups
Every couple of years I re-run this delicious recipe because I get so many requests. The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled. Mix up a big batch for all summer long.
•2 cups granulated sugar
•1/3 cup fresh lime juice (juice from 2 medium limes)
•¼ cup water
•1 quart fresh strawberries, washed and hulled
Combine sugar, lime juice and water in bowl. Stir to mix, and then let stand until sugar is almost completely dissolved, about 15 minutes (mixture will be thick).
In blender jar or food processor, combine the sugar mixture with the berries. Blend until smooth.
At this point, I scrape the puree into a food grade container with tight-fitting lid; freeze. The mixture will become solid, but will have the consistency of a very firm sherbet, so you will be able to scoop portions from the main batch, then re-seal the mixture if you desire.
For each strawberry daiquiri: In blender jar, combine about 3 ounces of rum (light or dark), about 1/3 cup frozen strawberry daiquiri mix (you will get pretty good at “guestimating” this ) and about ¾ cup of ice cubes (4 or 5 average sized cubes). Blend until smooth. Most blender jars can handle up to 4 servings.
Blueberry Butter Cake with Fresh Strawberries and Cream
Yummm! This is a very upscale strawberry shortcake. The great part is that you can make the batter up to 3 days prior to baking it.
Makes one 11-by-17-inch cake
•2 cups unsalted butter
•5-1/3 cups confectioners' sugar
•3 cups plus 2 tablespoons cake flour
•½ cup coarse yellow cornmeal
•2 cups egg whites (about 16)
•Grated zest of 1 orange
•2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
•1 quart of fresh strawberries, washed, hulled, and chopped
•Sugar to taste
•Freshly whipped cream, sweetened to taste as you whip it
•Additional fresh or frozen blueberries for garnish
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Continue to let the butter cook until some of the white milk solids fall to the bottom of the skillet and turn a rich hazelnut brown.
Strain the browned butter through a fine sieve into a clean bowl and discard the solids.
Sift together the confectioners' sugar, cake flour and cornmeal. Place the sifted ingredients in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. On the lowest speed, add the egg whites and zest; mix until all the dry ingredients are moistened. Increase the speed to medium-low and stir in the browned butter. Increase the speed to medium and beat until smooth. Remove the bowl from the mixer and fold in the blueberries. Note: The batter can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated.
Butter and flour a rectangular baking pan (about 11-by-17 inches). Spoon the batter into the pan and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the cake is golden brown around the edges, and the cake tester comes out clean when inserted in the center. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely.
To serve, cut the cake into appropriate-sized squares. Place a serving of cake onto each dessert plate. Top the cake with some of the sugared berries, then a generous dollop of freshly whipped cream, and a small sprinkling of blueberries.
Strawberries Amaretto
I learned this delightful strawberry treatment from one of my favorite college Home Economics professors, Amy Ireson.
•3 cups strawberries, rinsed and hulled
•¼ cup granulated sugar
•2/3 cup sour cream
•¼ cup Amaretto (or another good-quality almond-flavored liqueur)
Place the prepared strawberries in a sieve and place over a large bowl. Sprinkle with the sugar, then place the entire sieve and bowl arrangement in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours, letting juice drip down from the berries into the bowl. Divide the berries into 4 lovely dessert goblets. To the juice in the bowl, whisk in the sour cream and Amaretto, then drizzle this sauce over the berries and serve.
