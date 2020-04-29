Marinated Carrots a la Stratford
Makes 3 cups
Here's my rendition of the peppery appetizer I encountered in England.
•1 pound carrots, peeled and julienne cut into 1-inch x ¼-inch sticks to measure 3 cups
•3 to 4 quarts boiling salted water
•½ cup distilled or white wine vinegar
•½ cup pepper flavored vodka (available in liquor stores)
Drop carrots into rapidly boiling water, cover and boil exactly 10 seconds. Drain carrots immediately and combine in a deep bowl with the vinegar and vodka; refrigerate the carrots for 24 hours before serving. Will keep at least 2 weeks.
Zesty Carrot and Turnip Salad
Makes 6 to 8 servings
•2 cups thinly sliced carrot rounds
•1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
•½ cup julienne-cut turnipsi (1-inch long pieces)
•¼ cup chopped green bell pepper
•½ cup Italian dressing (homemade or Commercial brand)
•Oregano to taste
•1 (15½ ounce) can red kidney beans, well-drained
•Salad greens
In a bowl, combine carrots, cheese, zucchini and bell pepper. Stir in Italian dressing and oregano; blend well. Gently fold in the kidney beans and additional dressing if needed, then refrigerate the mixture for at least 3 hours, or overnight to blend flavors. When ready to serve, arrange salad greens on individual serving plates and top with the carrot salad.
Fresh Green Salad With Baby Bok Choy, Toasted Ramen Noodles and Sesame Dressing
Traditionally, crumbling up a block of crunchy ramen noodles and sprinkling them into a salad is nothing new (and honestly, not too exciting). But toasting that same block of noodles along with some sliced almonds is a whole other matter. Delicious! And still very crunchy. Give it a try.
For the sesame dressing:
•¼ cup light brown sugar
•¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
•2 tablespoons rice vinegar (or red or white wine vinegar)
•2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds (see note below)
•1 tablespoon soy sauce
For the salad:
•2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
•1 package ramen noodles, crumbled (save the seasoning packet for another use)
•¼ cup sliced almonds
•2 cups of mixed salad greens
•2 to 3 bulbs of baby bok choy, sliced or coarsely chopped
•1 cup shredded green or red cabbage
•5 green onions, chopped
To make the dressing: In a small bowl or in a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine brown sugar, olive oil, vinegar, sesame seeds, and soy sauce.
To make the salad: Heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Reduce heat to low. Add the crunchy, crumbled ramen noodles and almonds; saute until they are toasted (turning a light brown), about 5 or 8 minutes, stirring frequently to avoid scorching. Scrape the noodle/almond mixture out onto a plate to cool thoroughly.
When ready to serve the salad, combine the salad greens, baby bok choy, cabbage, and green onions in a salad bowl. Add the toasted and cooled ramen/almond mixture. Drizzle on the dressing and toss well to thoroughly coast the ingredients. Can be served at room temperature or chilled slightly.
Note on toasted sesame seeds: You may purchase toasted sesame seeds or toasting them yourself in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring steadily until they start “popping” and have turned a light golden brown. Scrape them out onto a plate to cool.
Colony House Vegetable Salad
Makes 8 servings
I adapted this recipe from a salad I encountered several decades ago at the Colony House in Oxnard, California. Make sure that the dressing is either a really terrific homemade Italian dressing, or a good quality commercial brand that you lighten with additional olive oil and vinegar.
•1 cup julienne-cut carrots (preferably match-stick size)
•1 cup julienne-cut turnip
•1 cup thinly sliced celery
•1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
•½ cup thinly sliced bell pepper
•½ cup thinly sliced red onion
•½ cup thinly sliced radishes
•¼ pound ham, julienne cut
•¼ pound salami, julienne cut
•¼ pound Swiss cheese, julienne cut
•Good quality homemade or commercially-made Vinaigrette or Italian dressing (see note below)
Combine carrots, turnips, celery, cabbage, bell pepper, red onion, radishes, ham, salami, and Swiss cheese in a bowl. Drizzle on enough of the vinaigrette or Italian dressing to thoroughly coat the ingredients, tossing well; cover and refrigerator for at least 3 hours or overnight.
Note: This is a terrific picnic salad, and is equally yummy when piled into pocket bread with yogurt or mayonnaise, lettuce and sprouts.
Note about commercially-made vinaigrette or Italian dressing: As I mentioned in introduction above this recipe, when using a bottled dressing, I like dilute it a bit by whisking in red or white wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, which really improves the overall character of the dressing and gives it more of a “homemade” flavor.
Caprial’s Seasonal Salad Greens with Roasted Garlic Dressing
Makes 6 servings
This is an easy salad dressing. It’s also good on grilled or steamed potatoes, tossed in a warm spinach salad, or drizzled over grilled albacore. It will keep for weeks in the refrigerator.
For the dressing:
•2 cloves garlic, chopped
•2 shallots, chopped
•2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
•¼ cup red wine vinegar
•1 head garlic, roasted and squeezed out of papery skin (see note below)
•2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
•¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
For the salad:
•Baby greens, or assortment of fresh lettuces (such as butter and red leaf and radicchio)
•1 small cucumber, peeled and sliced
•1 tomato, cut into chunks
•1 bunch of radishes, sliced
•1 sweet onion, peeled and thinly sliced
To prepare the dressing, place the chopped garlic, shallots, Dijon mustard, vinegar, roasted garlic and rosemary in a small bowl and whisk together. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the dressing is emulsified and thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use (this dressing will keep for several weeks in the refrigerator).
To prepare the salad, place all of the salad ingredients in a large salad bowl. Add some of the dressing and toss well to evenly coat the ingredients. Serve immediately.
Note on roasting garlic: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the whole head of garlic by cutting it in half, horizontally (through the plumpest portion of the cloves), keeping each half intact. Don’t worry if you have to snuggle some of the cloves back into their skins, that’s to be expected. Place the heads, cut side down, in a baking pan or any oven-proof dish, layered with a bit of olive oil. Bake the garlic, uncovered, for about 25 to 40 minutes (depending on the size and age of the heads), until the cloves are a rich golden brown on the bottom and garlic juices are oozing around the edges of each clove. If you give each half a gentle nudge, it will be soft.
Source: Recipe adapted from “Caprial’s Bistro-Style Cuisine,” by Caprial Pence.
Wildwood’s Coleslaw
Makes 6 servings
A delicious twist on classic coleslaw from one of Portland’s beloved celebrity chefs.
•1 small head cabbage of a Savoy or Napa cabbage (but even half a head of a green cabbage, finely shredded, is a decent substitute)
•2 carrots, peeled and coarsely grated
•5 or 6 radishes, thinly sliced
•1 small red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced lengthwise
•¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
•¼ cup mayonnaise
•¼ cup red wine vinegar
•1 tablespoon fennel seeds, toasted and coarsely ground (see note below)
•¾ teaspoon salt
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Halve the cabbage lengthwise and cut out the core. Cut the cabbage into thin crosswise slices. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, radishes, onion and parsley. In a small bowl, blend the mayonnaise, vinegar, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Add to the cabbage mixture and toss. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. The salad will keep for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.
NOTE ON TOASTED AND GROUND FENNEL SEEDS: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Put the desired amount of seeds in a single layer on a jelly-roll pan. Toast in the oven for 10 minutes, or until they begin to darken in color, occasionally shaking the pan so the seeds will toast evenly. Remove the seeds from the oven and let them cool. To coarsely grind, if you don’t have a spice mill, place them in a recloseable plastic bag and place them on a cutting board. Using a heavy kitchen object (such as a rolling pin or the blunt side of a meat tenderizer), pound the seeds until they are ground to a coarse powder.
Source: Recipe from “Wildwood, Cooking from the Source in the Pacific Northwest,” by Cory Schreiber.
