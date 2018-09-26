Potato Cheese Soup
Makes 8 servings
My most requested soup recipe. It’s delectable, hearty-rich and cheesey, so it really hits the spot on these cool autumn nights. It's also my hands-down favorite recipe for autumn day hikes in the Cascades, cross-country skiing, and Thanksgiving weekend winery hopping for two reasons: its cheesiness is a natural with wine, and its nose-warming nature really hits the spot when sitting out, enjoying the Oregon countryside this time of year.
•1 quart chicken broth (homemade or canned)
•2½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, coarsely chopped
•2 cups chopped green onions, whites and about half the green stalks
•1 quart light cream
•¼ cup soy sauce (or Kikkoman’s Ponzu sauce or Tempura sauce)
•1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
•6 ounces shredded Swiss cheese
•6 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
•½ cup good-quality craft beer (I generally use an amber ale, such as such as Ninkasi’s Total Domination or 10 Barrel Brewing Company’s Apocolypse IPA)
In a heavy-bottomed soup pot bring the chicken broth to a boil. Add the potatoes and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Add the green onions and remove the pot from the heat. Add the half-and-half or milk to the pot.
Puree the potato-broth mixture in an immersion blender, or in your blender or food processor (you will have to do this in batches; when blending, fill the container only half full and cover the lid with a dish towel because the soup "spurts" quite violently as it's being blended). Return the puree to the pot. Stir in the soy sauce and pepper and slowly bring the soup back to a simmer.
NOTE: The soup can be prepared to this point up to 48 hours ahead and refrigerated, or prepared and frozen for 3 months.
When ready to serve or pack into a thermos, proceed with the recipe by placing the pot back on the burner, over medium heat. When the soup begins to simmer, stir in the grated cheeses gradually, a hand-full at a time. Now gently whisk in the beer.
Susan’s Vegetable Soup
Makes 8 generous servings
Don’t feel you need to stick to the recipe when it comes to adding vegetables. Improvisation is part of the fun and as I have said before, can produce a delectable alternative.
•¼ pound butter or ½ cup vegetable oil (optional; or only use desired amount for flavor and browning of vegetables)
•3 carrots, sliced and coarsely chopped
•3 onions, coarsely chopped
•3 potatoes, sliced and chopped into bite-size pieces
•2 cups coarsely chopped cabbage
•3 stalks celery, sliced
•¼ pound mushrooms, halved or quartered
•15 cloves fresh garlic, peeled and minced
•1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes with juice
•2 tablespoons dried basil (or 1/3 cup fresh, finely minced)
•4 whole bay leaves
•10 cups chicken broth (or a vegetarian chicken-flavored broth)
•¼ cup tamari sauce (soy sauce)
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•½ cup minced fresh parsley
•1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
•Salt and additional pepper to taste
If using butter or oil, melt desired amount in a heavy-bottomed soup pot. Add the carrots, onions, potatoes, cabbage, celery, mushrooms and garlic and saute for 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, basil, bay leaves and broth and bring it to a boil. (If omitting butter and oil, just bring all the ingredients above to a boil.)
When the broth comes to a boil, stir in the tamari, black pepper and ginger. Simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft. Add the parsley, then taste and adjust the seasonings, using additional salt and pepper to taste.
Soup can be made up to 2 days ahead and reheated.
Source: Recipe adapted from “Sacramental Magic in a Small-Town Café,” by Brother Peter Reinhart.
Rita's Clam Chowder
Makes 8 servings
My friend, Rita Hogensen, adapted this New England style chowder recipe from "The New McCall's Cookbook" many years ago and has been pleasing all of us for years. It has been brought to tailgate parties, potluck gatherings and office parties. "Nobody can believe it's so simple!" she says.
•8 slices bacon
•2 cups finely chopped onion
•2 cups finely chopped celery
•4 cups cubed pared potatoes
•2 teaspoons salt
•1 dash pepper
•4 cans (10½ ounce) chopped clams
•4 cups half-and-half
•¼ cup butter
•About 1 tablespoon each: cornstarch and cold water (if desired for a thicker soup)
Chop bacon coarsely and saute in pot over medium high heat until crisp. Reduce heat to medium, add onions and celery and cook about 5 minutes. Add the potato, salt, pepper and enough water to barely cover the ingredients (if you add too much water it turns out too soupy). Bring to boil and simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, drain clams (reserve clam liquid). Add clams and ½ cup of clam liquid to the pot, along with the half and half and the butter. Gently heat for about 3 minutes.
At this point, if you desire a slightly thicker chowder, combine equal portions of cornstarch and water and stir into the soup. Simmer until thickened. The soup can be prepared earlier in the day, and kept hot until game time, or prepared ahead, refrigerated, then reheated when ready to serve.
Italian Vegetable-Sausage Soup
Makes about 8 servings
This is one of those Hit-The-Spot offerings that travels well in a Thermos and tastes particularly delightful on a brisk autumn day in the outdoors.
•¾ pound sweet Italian Sausage, removed from its casing and cut into 1-inch chunks
•2 medium yellow onions, chopped
•3 cloves garlic, minced
•1 (16-ounce) can Italian tomatoes, undrained
•6 cups homemade or canned beef broth
•1½ cups dry red wine
•4 ribs celery, sliced
•1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
•3 white new potatoes, cubed
•2 cups cooked and drained macaroni pasta
•2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
•2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
•½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste
•¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste
•Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
In a large pot, brown the sausage and drain the fat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until the onions are limp, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, breaking them up with a spoon. Add the broth, wine, celery, bell pepper, and potatoes and simmer, covered, for about 30 minutes. Add the pasta, basil, thyme, salt and pepper, and continue simmering, covered, for another 25 minutes or so.
Chunky Leek and Lentil Soup
Makes about 6 servings
Lentils and leeks are particularly delicious in autumn and winter soups.
•1½ cups lentils
•2 cups peeled and diced potato
•2 cups chopped leeks (white and pale green portions)
•1 cup chopped celery
•½ cup chopped carrot
•½ teaspoon dried thyme
•7 or 8 cups chicken or vegetable broth (preferably home made)
•3 cloves garlic, peeled, crushed and finely chopped
•About ¾ teaspoon salt
•About ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•¼ teaspoon Tabasco
Sort through the lentils, discarding any damaged lentils or pebbles. Wash the lentils in a sieve held under cold running water.
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, combine the lentils with the potatoes, leeks, celery, carrots, thyme and broth. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then stir well, cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for about 50 minutes.
Toward the end of the cooking, add the garlic, salt, pepper and Tabasco. Continue cooking until the lentils and potatoes are very tender. Adjust seasonings before serving.
Potato, Leek & Parsnip Chowder
Makes about 4 servings
A traditional New England recipe, with a few modifications. Parsnips always add a nice undercurrent of zest to a soup.
•4 slices bacon, diced
•2 cups sliced leeks (use the white and pale green portions; cut ¼-inch thick rings), about 2 large leeks
•1 pound parsnips
•¾ pound potatoes (2 medium-sized russets)
•4 cups chicken broth
•½ teaspoon salt
•2 cups half-and-half (or milk, or a desired ratio of milk to half-and-half)
•Freshly ground pepper
•2 tablespoons butter as garnish, if desired
In large, heavy-bottomed pot, saute the bacon until crisp over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and remove bacon and all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease. Reserve bacon for later. Add leeks and saute for several minutes to soften.
Meanwhile, peel parsnips and potatoes and coarsely cut into about ½-inch dice. Add the potatoes and parsnips to the leeks, along with the chicken broth and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add the cream and/or milk, the reserved bacon (crumbled), and heat through. Adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste. Soup may be prepared up to 48 hours ahead. Just before serving, garnish each serving with a thin pat of butter (if desired.).