Rice Pudding with Fresh Comice Pears, Roasted Pistachios and Honey
Makes about 5 cups
This is a simple-yet-elegant way to jazz up a batch of the ultimate comfort food, rice pudding.
•1 cup arborio or bomba rice
•¼ teaspoon salt
•1½ cups water
•5 cups whole milk
•½ cup sugar
•½ teaspoon orange-flower water (if unavailable, substitute vanilla)
•1 ripe Comice pear, cored and sliced
•1/3 cup chopped, unsalted, roasted pistachios
•Honey (for drizzling at the table)
Bring rice, water, and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring fairly constantly to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot, until the water is almost completely absorbed, which will take about 5 to 8 minutes. Add the milk, then return to a simmer, and cook, stirring fairly constantly (again, to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot), until the rice is tender and the whole affair has thickened, which will take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat and add the sugar and orange-flower water (or vanilla), stirring until the sugar has dissolved.
Let cool slightly, if serving warm. Or chill.
When ready to serve, spoon the rice pudding into lovely glass bowls and top each serving with some of the pear slices and a sprinkling of the pistachios. Drizzle honey over all and serve.
Spinach and Pears with Candied Hazelnuts and Raspberry-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
Makes 6 to 8 servings
This is a wonderful autumn-into-winter salad while the local pear harvest is producing succulent fruit.
•8 to 10 cups mixed baby spinach, baby arugula, and other salad greens, tough stems removed
•1 sweet onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
•Raspberry-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
•2 ripe pears (preferably Comice), peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
•About ½ cup crumbled blue cheese (or feta)
•Candied Hazelnut Garnish (recipe follows)
•½ cup dried cherries or dried cranberries
To assemble the salad, place the spinach and other salad greens in a large bowl, along with the sweet onion slices. Toss with enough of the vinaigrette to evenly coat the leaves.
To serve, place a serving of the tossed greens on each salad plate. Divide the sliced pears among the plates, arranging them attractively on one edge of the greens. Sprinkle each serving with a portion of the blue cheese, then the candied Hazelnuts and dried cherries or cranberries. Drizzle an extra bit of vinaigrette over everyone’s serving of pears.
CANDIED HAZELNUTS: In a medium to small-sized non-stick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar together over medium heat. Add ¾ cup of chopped roasted and skinned hazelnuts and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring fairly constantly, until the sugar caramelizes around the nuts and they are a rich golden-brown. Remove to parchment paper and separate the nuts so they won’t stick together when they cool. Can be prepared several days ahead and stored in a covered container. Makes about ¾ cup.
RASPBERRY-POPPYSEED VINAIGRETTE: (Note: although this vinaigrette was designed to go with the Spinach and Pears with Candied Hazelnuts Salad, consider other spinach or baby green salads incorporating many other fruits, including (when in season), strawberries, apples, orange segments, avocados, and Asian pears) In a bowl or pint-sized jar with a lid, whisk together ¼ cup raspberry vinegar, 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar, 2 teaspoons poppy seeds, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 finely minced clove of garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and a scant ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Whisk in ½ cup extra virgin olive oil. Be sure and whisk thoroughly again just before using. Can be prepared and refrigerated until needed (the olive oil will thicken when cool, so remove from refrigerator ahead of serving time to allow it to re-liquify).
Holiday Pears in Applejack
Makes about 2 quarts
•3 pounds firm-but-ripe pears
•1 cup granulated sugar
•2¼ cups water
•Juice and zest of 2 limes
•1 small cinnamon stick
•6 allspice berries (optional)
•About 2¼ cups applejack (American brandy made from fermented cider)
Peel, core and halve the pears. Place the sugar and water in a saucepan over low heat and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the pear halves, lime juice, zest, and spices and simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool, then lift the pears out from the syrup with a slotted spoon and pack them into 2 clean, quart-size jars. To each jar, add ¼ cup of the syrup, then pour on enough applejack to cover. Attach lids and store in a cool, dark place.
Source: Recipe adapted from "Art of Preserving," by Jan Berry.
Acorn Squash Stuffed with Pears, Wild Rice, and Walnuts
Any pear variety will work just fine in this recipe.
•3 acorn or dumpling squash
•Freshly ground pepper
•Freshly ground nutmeg
•4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
•¾ cup wild rice
•1½ cups chicken broth (canned is OK)
•¼ teaspoon salt, plus extra to taste
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
•1 large clove garlic, minced
•1 large rib celery, finely chopped
•2 firm pears (preferably, Bosc or Anjou), peeled, halved lengthwise, cored, and cut into ½-inch dice
•2 teaspoons minced fresh sage
•2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves
•1/3 cup minced fresh parsley
•1/3 cup toasted and chopped walnuts (see note below)
•1/3 cup sweetened dried cranberries
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Cut each squash in half crosswise. Scoop out the seeds and strings. If necessary, trim the top and bottom so that the squash sit firmly and place them on a rimmed baking sheet, flesh side up. Sprinkle each half with a little pepper and nutmeg to taste. Using 3 tablespoons of the butter, dot each half with some. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake the squash just until moist and tender, about 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the rice, chicken broth, ¼ teaspoon salt, and 2 cups of water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer, partially cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender, about 40 minutes. When the rice is done most of the water should be evaporated.
Meanwhile, in a 10-inch saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Swirl to coat the pan, then saute the onion, garlic, celery and carrot until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add the pears and saute 2 minutes longer. Cover the pan, adjust the heat to medium-low and cook the mixture until the vegetables are just crisp-tender, about 3 minutes longer. Add the sage, thyme, and parsley and cook 1 more minute. Remove from heat.
In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice, sauteed vegetables and pears, walnuts, and cranberries. Adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste, if desired. Mound the rice mixture into the squash halves, dividing it evenly. Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into six chunks. Dot each stuffed squash with the butter. Cover with foil and bake in a 350 degree oven until heated through, about 20 minutes.
Toasting walnuts: Place the nuts in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake in a 350-degree oven until lightly browned, about 5 to 8 minutes. Alternatively, the nuts can be browned in a microwave. Place the nuts in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate, and microwave on high power for 2 to 3 minutes, or until lightly browned. Watch carefully that they don’t burn.
Source: Recipe from Pear Bureau Northwest.
Pear-Cranberry Crumble
Makes about 8 servings
This is a great holiday dessert. And again, any pear variety will do just fine. Another approach to this dessert is to make the crumble in individual ramekins; just check on it sooner, as it will likely cook more quickly this way.
Crumble topping:
•1 cup all-purpose flour
•¾ cup old-fashioned (not quick cooking) oats
•½ cup plus 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
•Pinch of salt
•13 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and well chilled
Filling:
•5 cups peeled, cored, and sliced pears
•¾ cup dried cranberries, plumped in hot water (or rum)
•2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
•½ teaspoon vanilla extract
•½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
•¼ teaspoon nutmeg, preferably freshly grated
•½ cup sugar
•Pinch of kosher salt
•2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
•Vanilla ice cream (optional, but delicious)
To prepare the topping, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar and salt. Using a mixer, beat in the cold butter and mix on low speed until the topping just begins to come together and resembles large bits of chunky dough. Transfer the topping to a shallow container, breaking it up a bit. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
To prepare the filling, heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Combine the pears, cranberries, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, salt and flour. Toss the ingredients lightly to coat evenly and pour into a 1½ quart shallow baking dish. Top with the crumble topping, breaking up any large clumps with your fingers and spreading it evenly. At this point, there might be areas that aren’t completely covered with topping, but don’t worry because it will spread a bit as it bakes. Bake until the topping begins to brown and the filling is bubbling, about 40 minutes. Remove the crumble from the oven and let it cool somewhat before serving. Delicious with vanilla ice cream!
Source: Adapted from “Bistro Cooking At Home,” by Gordon Hamersley.
Upside-Down Pear Ginger Cake
Fruit layer:
•3 tablespoons butter
•¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
•2 tablespoons light corn syrup
•3 ripe pears, any variety
Cake:
•6 tablespoons butter or margarine
•1 cup water
•2/3 cup unsulphured molasses
•1 tablespoon grated orange zest, optional
•2 cups all-purpose flour
•½ cup granulated sugar
•2 teaspoons baking powder
•½ teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon baking soda
•1½ teaspoons ground ginger
•1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
•¼ teaspoon ground allspice
•Big pinch of ground cloves
•2 large eggs, beaten
•Lightly whipped cream, sweetened to taste
To prepare the fruit layer: Melt the butter, brown sugar and corn syrup over very low heat in a flameproof 8-inch square or 9-inch round baking pan (the pan should be 2 inches deep), stirring until the butter has melted and blended smoothly with the sugar and syrup. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside while preparing the fruit.
To prepare the pears, peel and core. Cut the fruit into 1/4-inch wedges; overlap the wedges closely in the pan over the butter mixture; set aside.
To prepare the cake: Measure the butter and water into a saucepan; heat, stirring, just until the butter melts. Add the molasses and orange zest (if using); cool to lukewarm.
Meanwhile, sift together into a mixing bowl the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves. Add the water/butter mixture and stir just until moistened. Whisk in the eggs. Pour the batter over the fruit. Lift the pan a few inches above the counter and drop it onto the counter a time or two to settle everything snugly.
Bake the cake in a 350-degree oven 45 to 50 minutes, or until it has shrunken slightly from the sides of the pan and a cake tester emerges dry after probing the center.
Cool 5 minutes in the pan, then turn the cake out onto a serving plate. If bits of fruit stay behind in the pan, lift them with a thin spatula and fit them into place.
Serve the cake warm or at room temperature, accompanied by the whipped cream.
Source: Recipe adapted from "Mrs. Witty's Home-Style Menu Cookbook," by Helen Witty.