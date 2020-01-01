Taralli

Makes 64 taralli

Although many recipes boil the taralli before baking them, my mom’s does not. (Her recipe comes from her aunt; they were all from Campania, in southern Italy.) And it uses yeast. The dough is pretty oily, which makes for crisp taralli. It also means you won’t need to flour the board for rolling the taralli. The taralli take on other flavors with aplomb. Mix in a tablespoon or two of anise or fennel seed, if you like.

•1 package (¼ ounce) yeast

•½ cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water (105 to 110 degrees F)

•1 pound flour

•2½ teaspoons coarse salt, plus more for sprinkling

•Freshly ground black pepper

•½ cup olive oil

Stir the yeast into ½ cup warm water in a small bowl until dissolved; allow to proof until foamy on top, 10 minutes.