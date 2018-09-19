Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Walnut and Fennel Pasta

Makes 2 servings

•½ cup walnuts

•6 teaspoons olive oil, divided use

•1½ cups fennel cubes

•1½ cups diced onion

•2 teaspoons minced garlic

•1 tablespoon fennel seeds

•1½ cups canned, reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

•¼ pound whole wheat spaghetti

•Salt and freshly ground black pepper

•2 tablespoons chopped fennel leaves

Place a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts water on to boil for spaghetti. Coarsely chop walnuts and toast them for 1 to 2 minutes. Watch to make sure they do not burn. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fennel and onion. Saute 5 minutes stirring or until onion turns golden. Recued heat to medium and add the garlic and fennel seeds and saute another 3 to 4 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes and continue to cook 2 to 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, as soon as the water comes to a rolling boil, add the spaghetti and cook 8 to 9 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and add to the skillet. Add the remaining 4 teaspoons olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Sprinkle walnuts and fennel leaves on top. Divide between 2 dinner plates.

Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Per serving: 630 calories (50 percent from fat), 34.9 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 11.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 19.9 g protein, 70.7 g carbohydrates, 16.4 g fiber, 67 mg sodium

