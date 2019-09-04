Makes about 8 servings
The perfect summer dish. Stick a sock in your Type A personality tendencies for this: The amounts do not in any way need to be exact. No one’s ever died from too much zucchini in their ratatouille.
•3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed
•1 medium eggplant, peeled, cut into medium (½-inch) or large (¾-inch) dice
•Salt as needed
•½ large onion, small dice
•1 to 2 green or yellow bell peppers, cut into medium (½-inch) or large (¾-inch) dice
•2 medium summer squash (zucchini, golden squash, etc.), cut into medium (½-inch) or large (¾-inch) dice
•2 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
•1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes or 4 to 6 fresh tomatoes, cut into medium dice (½-inch)
•1 to 2 tablespoons fresh herbs (thyme, oregano, basil, herbs de Provence, etc., or a mix), or 1½ teaspoons dried
•Freshly ground black pepper
Heat a heavy bottomed skillet or stock pot over medium high heat. When hot, add 3 tablespoons oil and let heat, about 15 seconds. Add eggplant, season with salt, and saute until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove to a bowl.
Add more oil if needed, then add onion and peppers; saute until onions are just starting to color and peppers are tender, about 2 minutes.
Add squash; saute until tender, about 3 minutes.
Add garlic; saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Stir in half the tomato and reserved, cooked eggplant along with herbs, salt to taste and several grinds of pepper. Add remaining tomato if you want and when liquid starts to bubble, reduce heat and simmer to blend flavors, about 10 minutes.
Check seasoning, then serve immediately or hold, refrigerated, up to 5 days. May be served hot or at room temperature.
Per serving: 99 calories, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 13 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar, 3 g protein, 187 mg sodium, 4 g fiber