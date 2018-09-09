LEBANON FIRE
Shed fire — 7 p.m. Sunday, 180 12th st. Lebanon firefighters responded to a fire Sunday night that destroyed a shed and damaged other structures nearby. Albany and Sweet Home units also responded to the two-alarm blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown and was continuing this week. There were no injuries.
LINN COUNTY COURTS
Arraignments Monday: Jordan Eric Brendle, 28, was arraigned on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a vehicle.
Daniel Ray Hansen, age not available, was arraigned on charges of attempted assault in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree.
Benjamin Ryan Jones, 18, was arraigned on charges of delivering methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of methadone.
Alexandria Lee Mulrooney, 26, was arraigned on charges of robbery in the third degree and unlawful possession of heroin.
Derek Jeffrey Swingle, 34, was arraigned on charges of two counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a child of 14.