ALBANY POLICE
Stolen vehicle — 7:15 a.m. Friday, 1900 block of Main St. SE. A 2007 Honda Civic was stolen and later reported recovered by the Salem Police Department.
DUII crash — 11:23 p.m. Friday, 300 block of Queen Avenue Southeast. A Mustang exceeding the speed limit left the road and sheared off a power pole, cutting power to some 2,500 customers for more than six hours. The driver, Ana Hagan, 50, of Albany refused medical treatment. She was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
Injury wreck — 6:13 p.m. Saturday, intersection of Knox Butte Road and Goldfish Farm Road. A delivery truck headed north on Goldfish Farm Road turned in front of an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet. Neither driver was injured, but the passenger in the Chevrolet, Alan Cockrell, 31, of Sweet Home was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, Noah Andrew Ellis, 46, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. The driver of the Chevrolet, whose name is also Alan Cockrell, 53, was cited for driving while suspended.
Burglary — 1:45 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 30th Avenue SE. Video surveillance of a residence captured a suspect going through a backyard and into a garage. A backpack, tent, tools and an air compressor were reported stolen. Albany police officers are continuing the investigation and seeking information on suspects.
Arrest — Sunday, 2200 block of Pacific Boulevard Southeast. Marilove Marshall, 54, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful use of a vehicle in connection with a Marion County case.
Stolen trailer — 7:15 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Fescue Street. A Pace American cargo trailer belonging to King Office Equipment was reported stolen. Estimated loss: $3,500.
Stolen vehicle — 8:08 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Sherman Street Southeast. A Honda Accord was reported stolen from the area. No listed value. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen vehicle — 3:53 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Third Avenue Southwest. A 2000 Ford F350 was reported stolen. It was recovered Tuesday in the 1000 block of Southwest 37th Avenue.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 1:15 p.m. Sept. 9, South Fork Road and Glenbrook Road, Alsea. A deputy reportedly stopped Daniel James McDonald, 33, of Springfield, for a traffic violation and arrested him for charges of DUII, reckless driving, failure to carry and present a license, unlawful possession of heroin and reckless endangering.
DUII — 8:30 p.m., Sept. 12, Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard. A deputy arrested Bret James Brusse, 50, of Corvallis, for charges of DUII and reckless driving. Brusse reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent.
Meth — 10 a.m., 1113 NW Ninth St. Deputies arrested Sarah Margaret Davis, 24, of Philomath, for an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine after a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia were found in her hotel room.
Reckless driving — 10:54 p.m., Saturday, 26000 block Cherry Creek Road, Monroe. A deputy was dispatched to a report of a dune buggy racing up and down the road. The deputy reportedly arrived to find the buggy crashed in the ditch; its driver, Donald Lee Vroman, had fled on foot. The deputy found Vroman, 41, of Monroe, and arrested him for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident that damages property.
LEBANON POLICE
Injury crash — 8:59 a.m. Saturday, intersection of Main and Vine streets. Medics and firefighters responded to a report of a collision between a Ford Focus and a Ford F150. Information on citations and injuries was not immediately available.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Fatal crash — 7:49 p.m. Saturday, Highway 20 near Gore Drive SE. An 83-year-old Lebanon man was killed when he stepped into traffic and was struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry headed west on Highway 20. Richard Allen died of his injuries at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. The driver of the Camry, Mary Alice Barron, 69, of Lebanon was not injured. No citations were filed. Both lanes of Highway 20 were closed for approximately 30 minutes. The westbound lane remained closed for four hours while a crash reconstruction was completed.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault – From Wednesday afternoon. Trent Allen Fox Jr., 47, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault. According to the charging document, the crime occurred on Monday, and Fox has previous been convicted at least three times of fourth-degree assault or equivalent crimes. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.