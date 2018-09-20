ALBANY POLICE
Injury crash — 8:46 a.m. Thursday, 2000 14th Ave. SE. A silver Jeep was traveling through the Big Lots parking lot and rolled. Its female driver and male passenger fled the scene. The male returned for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The female, 38-year-old Shannon Lorraine Hoffman, was apprehended and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Pursuit — 11:43 p.m., Tuesday, Philomath Boulevard near 15th Street. A deputy reportedly attempted to stop a motorcycle without a taillight and the driver then fled deputies and Corvallis police for seven minutes throughout Corvallis before crashing near Southwest 53rd Street and West Hills Road. Deputies later arrested the suspected driver, Cameron Hankins, 20, of Corvallis, at his residence for charges of attempting to elude in a vehicle, attempting to elude on foot, reckless driving, driving while suspended and an outstanding warrant.
CORVALLIS POLICE
DUII — 7 a.m., Tuesday, 1786 NW Ninth St. An officer responded to the Walmart parking lot for a report of an intoxicated driver and arrested Gary Lynn Benefiel, 69, for a charge of DUII. Benefiel reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent.
Burglary — 1:06 p.m., Wednesday, 900 block Northwest Spruce. Two residents at Timberhill Place reported having money stolen from their rooms. Security footage reportedly revealed nothing suspicious and the investigation was discontinued by police.
Public indecency — 9:12 p.m., Wednesday, 777 NW Kings Blvd. An officer responded to a report of a man masturbating in a car in the Fred Meyers parking lot and cited Victor Eden, no age or address listed, for a count of public indecency.
Felon in possession of weapon — 1:06 a.m., Thursday, 2000 block SE Park Place. An officer responding to a report of a man pulling a gun on a woman during a domestic dispute arrested the man, Robert Lee Chittim, 38, for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Whoops — 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, no listed address. Linn deputies responded to assist another agency. During the attempted contact, a man backed into the patrol vehicle. The deputy noted no visible damage but reported the incident for documentation.
Theft — 2:45 a.m. Thursday, 31000 block of South Seventh Street. A caller reported a 20-foot Quick Load Roll Back trailer with a front-mounted winch stolen during the night.
Break-in — 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, 6200 block of NE Planter Street. A caller reported a job office trailer broken into and a laptop computer and phone charger stolen. The investigation is continuing.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Vehicle theft — From Thursday afternoon. Matthew Everett Wood, 37, currently incarcerated in Ontario, was charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and failure to appear. Most of the crimes allegedly occurred on June 20. The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.