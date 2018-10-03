ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — Monday, 2200 block of Water Avenue. Police arrested Travis Aaron Carpenter, 23, on a charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment by neglect. The Police Department said the arrest resulted from an investigation into the death of the 88-year-old man for whom Carpenter helped to care, but stressed Carpenter is not charged with contributing to the cause of the man's death.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 10:43 a.m. Sept. 27, 5100 block of Santiam Highway Southeast. A log splitter valued at about $2,500 was reported stolen from the property.
Theft — 10:10 a.m. Monday, 38300 block of Maple Street. A Honda boat motor and seven-gallon fuel tank were reported stolen from a boat parked in a driveway. No listed value. Deputies are investigating.
Theft — 11:09 a.m. Monday, no listed location. Deputies investigated a report of a stolen flatbed trailer, 16 feet long, homemade, black in color, worth about $2,500.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Recovered vehicle — 2:16 p.m. Monday, no listed location. An officer pulled over a white 2006 Honda Civic matching the description of one reported stolen out of Corvallis. Officers arrested Jerrad Keith Ellis, 31, on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and outstanding Benton County warrants, and Shanelle Marie Ellis, 35, on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and outstanding warrants from Linn and Clackamas counties. Dawn Marie Bender, 42, was cited for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and released.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Killing tool — At 1:42 p.m. Monday, an officer was dispatched to Washington Park, 630 NW Seventh St., for a report of two found knives. The officer located the two kitchen-style knives in a garbage can, where the caller had disposed of them. One of the knives had the words “The Killing Tool” handwritten on the blade. The knives were placed into evidence as found property.
Can’t do that here — At 10:32 p.m. Monday an officer went to the post office at 311 SW Second St. for a trespassing complaint. Jerry Dee Castle, 61, was sleeping in the building, even though he had been arrested for trespassing at the site multiple times and told not to return. Once outside the building, Castle reportedly began urinating into a below-ground window alcove. He was arrested for second-degree trespassing, cited for a human waste violation and taken to the Benton County Jail.