BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Reckless driving — 12:45 a.m. Monday, Northeast Highway 20 at milepost 5. A deputy reportedly tried to stop Dominick Andrayus Howland, 18, of Corvallis, for speeding. Howland allegedly fled, reaching 120 mph. Howland reportedly eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the shoulder of the highway. Howland was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, and he was later cited for speeding, driving while unlicensed, driving while uninsured, reckless driving and attempting to elude by fleeing in a vehicle.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen vehicle — 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Fish Hatchery and Richardson Gap roads. A caller who left a white 2013 Honda Civic by the roadside so as not to have to drive in the fog came back and found the vehicle gone. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary — 4:11 p.m. Thursday, 34000 block of Goltra Road. A caller reported a burglary at a residence and jewelry stolen. Estimated total loss was not immediately available.
Assault reported — 3:49 p.m. Thursday, 2000 block of Main Street. A disagreement with a moving company over prices became physical and someone reportedly threw a punch. The investigation is continuing and no citations have yet been filed.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary — From Friday afternoon. Kristina Larizza Boswell, 33, of Sandy, was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 in the 200 block of 24th Avenue Southeast in Albany.