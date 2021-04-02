Lotteries Apr 2, 2021 Apr 2, 2021 Updated 43 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday’s drawingsLUCKY LINES1-5-10-16-17-23-26-29MEGA MILLIONS10-42-48-53-62Mega Ball 19Megaplier 3XPICK 41 p.m.: 3-3-7-3 4 p.m.: 9-2-2-37 p.m.: 1-4-3-110 p.m.: 9-5-2-3 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story