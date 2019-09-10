{{featured_button_text}}

 Monday’s drawings

LUCKY LINES

3-6-12-14-18-23-25-29

MEGABUCKS

5-22-26-33-39-47

PICK 4

1 p.m.: 8-2-6-4

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

4 p.m.: 7-5-3-5

7 p.m.: 8-5-7-4

10 p.m.: 9-8-7-0

WIN FOR LIFE

9-45-59-71

 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0