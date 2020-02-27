Lotteries (Feb. 27)

Lotteries (Feb. 27)

Thursday’s drawings

LUCKY LINES

4-5-9-14-20-21-25-32

PICK 4

1 p.m.: 2-4-7-0

4 p.m.: 8-9-0-2

7 p.m.: 8-6-0-1

10 p.m.: X-X-X-X

WIN FOR LIFE

30-52-58-66

MEGABUCKS

13-15-30-31-32-34

POWERBALL

8-27-29-36-47-24

