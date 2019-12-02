Sunday’s drawings
LUCKY LINES
3-6-12-16-20-24-26-31
PICK 4
1 p.m.: 1-1-4-7
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
4 p.m.: 0-7-6-8
7 p.m.: 0-6-0-1
10 p.m.: 9-1-7-1
Sunday’s drawings
LUCKY LINES
3-6-12-16-20-24-26-31
PICK 4
1 p.m.: 1-1-4-7
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
4 p.m.: 0-7-6-8
7 p.m.: 0-6-0-1
10 p.m.: 9-1-7-1
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.