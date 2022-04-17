How to celebrate Easter in the mid-Willamette Valley

EASTER DAY, SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Celebrations of Jesus’ Resurrection, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.; both will be in person and livestreamed. Easter breakfast at 9:30 a.m.; an Easter egg hunt will follow at 10:15. Details: 541-757-1600 or https://grace97330.org .

Easter celebration, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, invites all to join in celebrating the good news that Jesus Christ is risen at 9 a.m. Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, both in the sanctuary and via livestream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the worship service, which will include Holy Communion. A bilingual baptism and an Easter brunch will follow the service. Indoor masking is optional. For an undetermined period, a mask-required seating area also will be available.