How to celebrate Easter in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Pre-egg hunt breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Brownsville Senior Center/American Legion building, 339 Main St. Filling breakfast for a suggested donation of $6.
Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. For those 12 years old or under. Candy, snacks, prizes. Coffee and doughnuts for adults. Free. Information: 541-220-1040.
St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Albany, offers Morning Prayer for Holy Saturday, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.
Annual Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Prizes for several age groups: up to age 3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Bring your own basket. Sponsored by American Legion Travis Moothart Post 184. Information: 541-974-0365 or 541-974-0356.
Holy Saturday prayer, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
EASTER DAY, SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Celebrations of Jesus’ Resurrection, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.; both will be in person and livestreamed. Easter breakfast at 9:30 a.m.; an Easter egg hunt will follow at 10:15. Details: 541-757-1600 or https://grace97330.org.
Easter celebration, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, invites all to join in celebrating the good news that Jesus Christ is risen at 9 a.m. Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, both in the sanctuary and via livestream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the worship service, which will include Holy Communion. A bilingual baptism and an Easter brunch will follow the service. Indoor masking is optional. For an undetermined period, a mask-required seating area also will be available.
Easter celebration, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. In-person and online worship featuring scripture from Luke 24:1-12, and music by the Bell Choir, the Chancel Choir, organ and brass. The link for online worship is www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.
Holy Baptism and the Holy Eucharist celebrating Easter, 9:30 a.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1730 Hill St. SE, Albany, and www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.
Easter service, 10 a.m., The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Information: 541-220-1040.