How to celebrate Easter in the mid-valley

APRIL 16

Pre-egg hunt breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Brownsville Senior Center/American Legion building, 339 Main St. Filling breakfast for a suggested donation of $6.

Annual Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Prizes for several age groups: up to age 3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Bring your own basket. Sponsored by American Legion Travis Moothart Post 184. Information: 541-974-0365 or 541-974-0356.

APRIL 17

Easter celebrations, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Services, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Both services will be in person and livestreamed. Easter breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m; an Easter egg hunt will follow at 10:15. Details: 541-757-1600 or https://grace97330.org.

Easter celebration, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. In-person and online worship at 9:30 a.m., featuring scripture from Luke 24:1-12, and music by the Bell Choir, the Chancel Choir, organ and brass. The link for online worship is https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0