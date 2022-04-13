How to celebrate Easter in the mid-valley

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Albany, offers Morning Prayer for Good Friday, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon. Streamed only.

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Albany, offers Stations of the Cross for Good Friday, noon, www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon. Streamed only.

Good Friday liturgy, 7 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1730 Hill St. SE, Albany, and www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Good Friday service, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Both in person and online at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

Good Friday service, 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. In person only.

Good Friday service, 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Live-stream worship is accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

2022 Memorial of Jesus' Death and Special Talk, 7:30 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3030 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Information: www.jw.org.

2022 Memorial of Jesus' Death and Special Talk, 7:30 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 SW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: www.jw.org.

2022 Memorial of Jesus' Death and Special Talk, 7:30 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 150 Eighth St., Lebanon. Information: www.jw.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Pre-egg hunt breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Brownsville Senior Center/American Legion building, 339 Main St. Filling breakfast for a suggested donation of $6.

Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. For those 12 years old or under. Candy, snacks, prizes. Coffee and doughnuts for adults. Free. Information: 541-220-1040.

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Albany, offers Morning Prayer for Holy Saturday, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Annual Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Prizes for several age groups: up to age 3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Bring your own basket. Sponsored by American Legion Travis Moothart Post 184. Information: 541-974-0365 or 541-974-0356.

Holy Saturday prayer, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.

EASTER DAY, SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Celebrations of Jesus’ Resurrection, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.; both will be in person and livestreamed. Easter breakfast at 9:30 a.m.; an Easter egg hunt will follow at 10:15. Details: 541-757-1600 or https://grace97330.org.

Easter celebration, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, invites all to join in celebrating the good news that Jesus Christ is risen at 9 a.m. Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, both in the sanctuary and via livestream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the worship service, which will include Holy Communion. A bilingual baptism and an Easter brunch will follow the service. Indoor masking is optional. For an undetermined period, a mask-required seating area also will be available.

Easter celebration, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. In-person and online worship featuring scripture from Luke 24:1-12, and music by the Bell Choir, the Chancel Choir, organ and brass. The link for online worship is www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

Holy Baptism and the Holy Eucharist celebrating Easter, 9:30 a.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1730 Hill St. SE, Albany, and www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Easter service, 10 a.m., The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Information: 541-220-1040.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0