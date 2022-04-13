 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to celebrate Easter in the mid-valley

  • Updated
Alayna Grunerud Easter hunt (copy)

Alayna Grunerud, 5, of Brownsville races through Pioneer Park to gather up eggs in the city's 2010 Easter egg hunt. This year's hunt is set for April 26.

 JesseSkoubo

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Albany, offers Morning Prayer for Good Friday, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon. Streamed only.

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Albany, offers Stations of the Cross for Good Friday, noon, www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon. Streamed only.

Good Friday liturgy, 7 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1730 Hill St. SE, Albany, and www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Good Friday service, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Both in person and online at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

Good Friday service, 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. In person only.

Good Friday service, 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Live-stream worship is accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

2022 Memorial of Jesus' Death and Special Talk, 7:30 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3030 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Information: www.jw.org.

2022 Memorial of Jesus' Death and Special Talk, 7:30 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 SW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: www.jw.org.

2022 Memorial of Jesus' Death and Special Talk, 7:30 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 150 Eighth St., Lebanon. Information: www.jw.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Pre-egg hunt breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Brownsville Senior Center/American Legion building, 339 Main St. Filling breakfast for a suggested donation of $6.

Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. For those 12 years old or under. Candy, snacks, prizes. Coffee and doughnuts for adults. Free. Information: 541-220-1040.

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Albany, offers Morning Prayer for Holy Saturday, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Annual Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Prizes for several age groups: up to age 3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Bring your own basket. Sponsored by American Legion Travis Moothart Post 184. Information: 541-974-0365 or 541-974-0356.

Holy Saturday prayer, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.

EASTER DAY, SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Celebrations of Jesus’ Resurrection, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.; both will be in person and livestreamed. Easter breakfast at 9:30 a.m.; an Easter egg hunt will follow at 10:15. Details: 541-757-1600 or https://grace97330.org.

Easter celebration, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, invites all to join in celebrating the good news that Jesus Christ is risen at 9 a.m. Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, both in the sanctuary and via livestream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the worship service, which will include Holy Communion. A bilingual baptism and an Easter brunch will follow the service. Indoor masking is optional. For an undetermined period, a mask-required seating area also will be available.

Easter celebration, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. In-person and online worship featuring scripture from Luke 24:1-12, and music by the Bell Choir, the Chancel Choir, organ and brass. The link for online worship is www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

Holy Baptism and the Holy Eucharist celebrating Easter, 9:30 a.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1730 Hill St. SE, Albany, and www.facebook.com/stalbans.albany.oregon.

Easter service, 10 a.m., The Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Information: 541-220-1040.

