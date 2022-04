APRIL 16

Pre-egg hunt breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Brownsville Senior Center/American Legion building, 339 Main St. Filling breakfast for a suggested donation of $6.

Annual Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Prizes for several age groups: up to age 3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Bring your own basket. Sponsored by American Legion Travis Moothart Post 184. Information: 541-974-0365 or 541-974-0356.