Maundy Thursday, April 6

Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. All are invited to the traditional service in the sanctuary, led by Pastor Lura Kidner-Miesen. Music will be presented by the church’s Chancel Choir, directed by Jason Caffarella, with Eric McKirdy at the organ.

Maundy Thursday worship, 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis. This is a combined service with the congregation of Grace Lutheran Church.

Maundy Thursday communion, 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis. Maundy Thursday will be observed with Holy Communion.

Good Friday, April 7

Good Friday recital, noon to 2 p.m., small chapel, Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Pianist Kitty Buchner will play a drop-in recital of Good Friday music. Members of the public are welcome to come and meditate for any length of time during the program.

Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will offer a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday worship, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. This is a combined service with the congregation of Grace Lutheran Church.

Good Friday service, 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis. A Service of Darkness is planned.

Holy Saturday, April 8

Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., The Gathering, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Free, for those age 12 or under. All are invited to join the congregation for candy, snacks and prizes as the Good News of Christ's resurrection is celebrated. Bring your own basket; bags available. Information: northcorvallisministrycenter@gmail.com.

Adair Village Easter Eggstravaganza, 1 to 3 p.m., Adair County Park, 7295 NE Arnold Ave. Easter fun for the whole family, including egg hunts, a visit from the Easter Bunny, a bouncy house, cotton candy, face painting, food trucks and more. Egg hunts at 2 for ages birth to 4; 2:15 for ages 5 to 8; 2:30 for ages 9 to 12; and 2:45 for ages 13 to 17. Hosted by Village Church.

Holy Saturday prayer, 3 to 5 p.m., sanctuary, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis. Private prayer and meditation. All are welcome to arrive and leave any time during those hours.

Easter Vigil, 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis.

Easter Day, Sunday, April 9

Applebee’s restaurant locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will offer a free children’s meal on Easter. Locally, the Albany and Corvallis Applebee's will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all day Sunday, April 9, for one day only. The meals are for dine-in only, and the customer must mention the offer. Each free kid’s meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. The offer excludes tax and gratuity. Limit one child age 12 or under per adult. Must order from the kid’s menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.

Easter service, 8:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. In person and also livestreamed on YouTube.

Easter service, 9 a.m., sanctuary, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. God’s Word and Holy Communion, also via live-stream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead worshippers in the celebration of the Resurrection of Our Lord. The service and the Easter brunch following are open to all. Shepherd of the Valley is fully accessible and restrooms are ADA-compliant.

Easter service, 9:30 a.m. First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.

Easter service, 10 a.m., The Gathering, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis.

Easter service, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. In person only.