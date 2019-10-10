Nov. 1-3
The Old Bates Berry Farm Holiday Craft Show
• Where: 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon
• Featured items: handcrafted gifts, candles, holiday décor, antiques and more…
• Hours: Nov. 1 & 2- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 3- 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 1-2
St. Edward Bazaar & Country Store
• Where: 100 S. Main St., Lebanon
• Featured items: high quality handmade gifts, children’s items, vintage ware, home décor, quilts and textiles, fresh from the garden produce. Soup and pie lunch on Friday; tamales on Saturday.
• Hours: Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lebanon First United Methodist Women Harvest & Holiday Bazaar
• Where: 1890 S. Second St., Lebanon
• Featured items: craft sales (rent a table), cookie walk; turkey lasagna lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Hours: Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Info: Shirley Leisinger, 541-258-5086, asleis3294@yahoo.com
Mennonite Village Holiday Bazaar
• Where: Mennonite Village Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany
• Featured items: homemade cinnamon rolls, clam chowder bread bowls on Friday and chili with cornbread on Saturday.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Calvary Community Church
• Where: 35764 Knox Butte Road E., Albany
• Featured items: lots of barn wood, handmade crafts, shabby chic, a raffle for items from vendors, a fundraiser to help those in need.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days
• Info: Cindy Conn; 503-851-4658; BCO764@aol.com
Nov. 2
Holiday Hearts Craft Fair
• Where: Faith Lutheran Church; 930 Queen Ave. SW, Albany
• Featured items: handmade crafts and gifts, baked goods and treats, quilts and blankets.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Info: Faith Lutheran Church, 541-928-7660, faithalbany@proaxis.com
Meadow Park Holiday Bazaar
• Where: Meadow Park Mobile Estates, 277 NE Conifer Blvd., Corvallis
• Featured items: arts and crafts and baked goods.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Alban’s Annual Holiday House Bazaar
• Where: 1730 Hill St. SE, Albany.
• Featured items: crafts, gifts and décor, home baked goodies, gift baskets.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; luncheon served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 2-3
Independence Airpark Arts & Crafts Faire
• Where: Krummel’s Hanger, 744 Stearman St., Independence
• Featured items: 20 local artists, only handmade items, unique event. Great for Christmas shopping.
• Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 7-9
Gentle House Holiday Bazaar
• Where: 855 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth (on Western Oregon University campus)
• Featured items: holiday, home décor, gifts
• Hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Garden Shack’s Christmas, in the Country
• Where: 33769 Red Bridge Road, Albany
• Featured items: homemade crafts, holiday décor and home accents.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Country Mouse Holiday Market
• Where: Oregon Christian Convention, 5605 Jubilee Drive SE, Turner
• Featured items: Unique shopping inside historic Turner Tabernacle & Pioneer Hall. Over 90 booths of unique handcrafted item, enjoy lunch and goodies at the “Country Mouse” Café.
• Hours: Thursday- noon to 7 p.m., Friday- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 8-9
Santa’s Bag
• Where: Roddy Ranch – 33281 Dever-Conner Drive, Albany.
• Featured items: homemade decorations; found and repurposed items; home baked goods.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s 75th Annual Arts & Crafts Bazaar
• Where: Eighth and Ellsworth, (Highway 20), Albany
• Featured items: 60 arts and crafts vendors, soups, fudge and lots of homemade baked goods.
• Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Info: 541-926-1449, StMarysBazaar@comcast.net
Nov. 9
17th Annual Alpine Holiday Festival
• Where: Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive, Monroe
• Featured items: 35-40 Oregon artists and artisans; Music: live entertainment all day; Food: soup and pies for lunch.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lebanon Church of the Nazarene Craft Fair
• Where: 600 West D St., Lebanon
• Featured items: handcrafted items; direct sales; baked goods
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Holiday Marketplace & Sweet Shoppe
• Where: 331 E. Blakely Ave., Brownsville
• Featured items: Large variety of unique handcrafted items, wreaths & baked goods; Bylers BBQ sandwiches and fry, pies.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Holiday Bazaar at Park Place
• Where: 2595 NE Jack London, Corvallis
• Featured items: Over 20 vendors and crafters, bags of fabric $5.00 (great for quilters), cookies and cocoa bar, shop local, support families.
• Hours: 3 to 6 p.m.
• Info: Linda Elder, 541-754-5808; lelder@regency-pacific.com
Holiday Bazaar
• Where: Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath
• Featured items: gift baskets, tasty treats and homemade crafts.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pedee Women’s Club Holiday Craft Fair
• Where: 12491 Kings Valley Highway, Monmouth (Pedee)
• Featured items: homemade crafts, candy, soup and pie lunch.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 9-10
Garland Nursery Holiday Open House•
• Where: Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis
• Featured items: Fall into Winter Wreath Demo & Workshops and more. Spirit tasting.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Info: Brenda; 541-753-6601
Nov. 14-16
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
• Where: 33769 Red Bridge Road, Albany
• Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor and home accents.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 15-16
American Legion Auxiliary Albany Unit 10 Holiday Sparkle Bazaar
• Where: American Legion, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany (Parking in back off Seventh)
• Featured items: Local vendors with gift ideas for family and friends, handmade items and home baked delicacies, raffles and door prizes.
• Hours: Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Contract: Michelle Wilkinson at 541-259-4778 or ptastitcher@centurytek.net.
Santa’s Bag
• Where: Roddy Ranch – 33281 Dever-Conner Drive, Albany.
• Featured items: homemade decorations; found and repurposed items; home baked goods.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 16
North Albany Community Church Fifth Annual Christmas Bazaar
• Where: 1273 W. Thornton Lake Drive, Albany
• Featured items: Over 90 vendor booths with quality handmade products and more. Enormous bake sale with delicious holiday treats. Raffle prize area with over 90 prizes.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Info: Amy Ruiz, 541-971-2795, amyru13@hotmail.com
Nov. 21-23
Christmas in the Barn
• Where: 29722 Roberts Road, Shedd
• Featured items: antiques, French/vintage inspired home and garden décor, fresh greens and wreaths, and baked goods.
• Hours: Nov. 21, 6-9 p.m.; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22-23; Nov. 29-30; Dec. 6-7.
Peoria Road Farm Market Sixth Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar
• Where: 33269 Peoria Road, Corvallis
• Featured items: holiday décor, soap, candles, knitted, crocheted and hand sewn apparel, jewelry, wood crafts, amazing handcrafted food, candy, and more
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kings Circle 36th Annual Holiday Bazaar
• Where: 2110 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis
• Featured items: handmade and home crafted items, breakfast and lunch at Sully’s Diner & bake sale. Free gift for first 200 shoppers
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Info: Karen Bell, 541-757-9080, info@kingscircle.church
The Vintage Roost, LLC
• Where: 935 NW Scenic Drive, Albany
• Featured items: handmade gifts, antiques/collectibles, baked goods, fresh greens.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Info: Debbie Williams, 541-990-4191, vintageroost@comcast.net
Immanuel Lutheran Church Bazaar
• Where: 154 Madison St. SE, Albany
• Featured items: quilted items, baked goods, and elegant treasures.
• Event hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
• Where: 33769 Red Bridge Road, Albany
• Featured items: homemade crafts, holiday décor and home accents.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Bernard’s Bake Sale & Craft Bazaar
Where: 38810 NW Cherry St., Scio
• Featured items: pies, filberts, decorated cakes, breads and candy
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 21-24
Blackberry Junction’s Holiday Show
• Where: 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany (Linn County Fair and Expo Center)
• Featured items: vintage treasures, décor, jewelry and more. R estocked daily!
• Hours: Presale night Nov. 21, 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 22-23
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51 Bazaar
• Where: 480 Main St., Lebanon
• Featured items: wood working, needle crafts, baked goods.
• Hours: Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Info: Connie Blair, 541-258-3304
Samaritan Village Christmas Faire
• Where: 285 NW 35th St., Corvallis (off Harrison Boulevard)
• Featured items: rummage sale, raffle, Christmas items, and homemade goodies.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Timeless Gardens Nursery & Gift Shop Holiday Open House
• Where: 33527 Brewster Road, Lebanon
• Featured items: Trees, wreath, greens, and food gifts. Door prizes. Cookie walk.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 23-24
CDA Bazaar & Country Store
• Where: Upper Social Hall, St. Mary’s Church; 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis
• Featured items: handcrafted items, country store, baked goods.
• Hours: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Info: 541-757-1988; courtfundraiser1974@gmail.com
Nov. 29-30
The Vintage Roost, LLC
• Where: 935 NW Scenic Drive, Albany
• Featured items: handmade gifts, antiques/collectibles, baked goods, fresh greens.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Info: Debbie Williams, 541-990-4191, vintageroost@comcast.net
Christmas in the Barn
• Where: 29722 Roberts Road, Shedd
• Featured items: antiques, French/vintage inspired home and garden décor, fresh greens and wreaths, and baked goods.
• Hours: (;30 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 6 and 7.
Dec. 2-24
Corvallis Lions Annual See’s Candy Sale & Fundraiser
• Where: Corvallis Elks Lodge, Ninth and Grant streets, Corvallis
• Featured items: assorted boxed chocolates, nuts and chews; stocking stuffers
• Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sunday
• Info: info@corvallislions.com
Dec. 5-7
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
• Where: 33769 Red Bridge Road, Albany
• Featured items: homemade crafts, holiday décor and home accents.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 6 - 7
Christmas in the Barn
• Where: 29722 Roberts Road, Shedd
• Featured items: antiques, French/vintage inspired home and garden décor, fresh greens and wreaths, and baked goods.
• Hours: Dec. 6 and 7, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Holiday Fun & Shop for Christmas
• Where: 36883 Victory Drive, Lebanon
• Featured items: Christmas on the Grove
Hours: Friday, 5-7 p.m. $5 admission (includes five raffle tickets); Saturday 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. Shop, food and fun.
Info: Christmas.eastlinn.org
The Vintage Roost, LLC
• Where: 935 NW Scenic Drive, Albany
• Featured items: handmade gifts, antiques/collectibles, baked goods, fresh greens.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Info: Debbie Williams, 541-990-4191, vintageroost@comcast.net.
Dec. 6
Assistance League Winter’s Eve Corvallis
• Where: Downtown Corvallis on Madison
• Featured items: shopping discounts, fabulous silent auction, Assistance League specialty packaged food mixes.
• Hours: 5 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 6-8
Town & Country Christmas Bazaar
• Where: Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany
• Featured items: handmade gifts and treats, 200 + booths, visit Santa inside Storybook Land.
• Hours: Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Info: Ronda Sherman, 541-704-1183; rsherman@co.linn.or.us
Dec. 7
St. Anne Orthodox Church Russian Christmas Faire
• Where: Lewisburg Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis
• Featured items: crafts, jellies/jams, handcrafted gift items, homemade baked goods/candy.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Info: Rev. Stephen Soot, 541-745-6982
Albany Christian School 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar (benefits the PTO)
• Where: 420 Third Ave. SE, Albany
• Featured items: handmade cards, crocheted items, Lularoe, purses, wood signs and so much more.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission
Calapooia Students Washington DC Fundraiser Christmas Bazaar
• Where: Calapooia School, 830 SE 24th Ave, Albany
• Featured items: craft booths; small businesses (ie. Avon), holiday decorations and gifts
• Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brownsville Art Association Holiday Art Market
• Where: Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main, Brownsville
• Featured items: All items handmade by valley artists.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Info: Barbara Andersen, 503-709-8347, bjandersenpdx@aol.com
Holiday Fair
• Where: Unitarian Fellowship. 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis
• Featured items: arts and crafts gifts from 30 vendors, holiday greenery, lunch, baked goods, live music, silent auction, unique re-gifts, and children’s activities.
• Hours: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
• Where: 2605 NW 13th, (corner of 13th & Walnut), Corvallis
• Featured items: handcrafted gifts using wood, fabric, yarn; baskets, beads, chocolate. Hours: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Dec. 13-14
Morning Star Grange No. 331 Holiday Crafts Bazaar
• Where: 38794 Morning Star Road NE, Millersburg
• Featured items: baked goods, hand crafted items, seasonal products.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
• Info: Sandy Decker, 541-926-3646/541-905-4070, dshdeck@aol.com
Dec. 14
Lebanon Church of the Nazarene Craft Fair
• Where: 600 West D St., Lebanon
• Featured items: handcrafted items; direct sales; baked goods
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.