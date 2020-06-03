Five Spice-Pork and Rice Stir-Fry

Makes 2 servings
•1 package microwaveable brown rice (to make 1½-cups cooked)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
•¼ cup, fat-free, low-salt chicken broth
•2 tablespoons rice vinegar
•1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
•2 teaspoons minced garlic
•1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
•1 tablespoon canola oil
•¾ pound pork tenderloin, cut into ½-inch cubes or stir-fry pork
•1 cup fresh sliced onion
•1 cup fresh diced bell peppers
•1 tablespoon flour
•2 tablespoons slivered almonds
Cook brown rice in the microwave according to package instructions. Remove and measure 1½ cups cooked rice. Save remaining rice for another meal. Add salt and pepper to taste and set aside. Mix chicken broth, rice vinegar, Chinese five-spice powder, garlic and soy sauce together. Set aside. Heat oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over high heat. Add pork and onion and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and continue to stir-fry 1 minute. Sprinkle flour over ingredients and toss. Add sauce to wok and toss 2 minutes. Remove to a bowl. Add rice to wok and toss 1 minute. Divide rice between 2 dinner plates and spoon pork and sauce over rice.
Sprinkle almonds on top.
Per serving: Calories 597, Calories from Fat 190, Total Fat 21.1 g, Saturated Fat 3.2 g, Monounsaturated fat 10.6 g, Cholesterol 120 mg, Sodium 456 mg, Carbohydrate 48.4 g, Dietary Fiber 5.9 g, Sugars 6.2 g, Protein 46.7g
Exchanges: 2½ starch, 1 vegetable, 6 lean meat, 2 fat
Source: From “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes” by Linda Gassenheimer,
