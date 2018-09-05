Aretha Franklin's Peach Cobbler

Makes 8 servings
•10 (8 ½-ounce) cans (or equivalent) sliced peaches, well drained
•1½ to 2 sticks unsalted butter, divided, 1 stick cut into small pieces
•1 cup sugar, plus ¼ cup
•½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
•1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg
•½ cup plain bread crumbs
•1 package (2 crusts) store-bought refrigerated pie dough
•¼ cup all-purpose flour
•Canola oil spray
•1 pint vanilla ice cream, for serving
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large saucepan, add peaches, 1 stick of butter, 1 cup of sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg and bring to a simmer. Add bread crumbs and stir. Cook about 5 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and cool.
Using a sprinkle of flour, roll out both pie crusts; 1 will be used for the top of the cobbler and 1 for the bottom.
Spray a 10-inch square pan with canola oil and place 1 layer of dough into the baking dish. Scatter a few pieces of butter as well as a dusting of the remaining sugar, on the bottom crust. Pour the peach mixture into the baking dish. Cut the top layer of dough into strips and arrange them on the top of the peaches in a lattice pattern. Top with 3 or 4 more pieces of butter. Place a piece of foil in the bottom of the oven to catch any drips. Bake the cobbler for 25 to 30 minutes or until the crust is brown and the peaches are bubbling. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Source: From www.foodnetwork.com