Area schedule

TUESDAY

High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Central (Independence); 7 p.m.; McKay at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Santiam Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Santiam at Scio; 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Harrisburg at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Santiam at Scio; 6 p.m.; Kennedy at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Monroe/Alsea; 6 p.m.; Central at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Dallas; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at McKay (Salem); 7 p.m.

High school swimming: Crescent Valley at Lebanon/Central Linn (Lebanon); 4 p.m.; Junction City at Philomath; 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High school boys basketball: Willamina at Jefferson; 6:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Willamina at Jefferson; 5:15 p.m.

