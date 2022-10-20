Area schedule

FRIDAY
College women’s golf: Oregon State at Stanford Intercollegiate
High school football: Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Silverton; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at McKay (Salem); 7 p.m.; Klamath Union at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Elmira at Harrisburg; 7 p.m.; Scio at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.; Jefferson at Dayton; 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Alsea; 7 p.m.
College men’s soccer: Washington at Oregon State; 6 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter at Crosshill Christian/Jefferson (Jefferson); 4:45 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Creswell at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.
College softball: Southern Oregon at Oregon State; 3 p.m.
College volleyball: Umpqua at Linn-Benton; 6 p.m.; Colorado at Oregon State; 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
College football: Colorado at Oregon State; 5 p.m.
College women’s golf: Oregon State at Stanford Intercollegiate