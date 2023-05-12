SATURDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at UCLA; 6 p.m.
High school baseball: Stayton at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); 2 p.m.
College softball: Oregon State at Pac-12 tournament (Tucson, Ariz.)
High school softball: Tillamook at Santiam Christian; 11 a.m.; Lakeview at Jefferson; 1 p.m.; Scio vs. Lakeview (Jefferson); 3 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 tournament (Salem Tennis & Swim Club)
College track and field: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Walnut, Calif.)
High school track and field: Central Linn at Jeannine James Invitational (Gervais); 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at UCLA; noon
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Dexter Lake)
College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Dexter Lake)