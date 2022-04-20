Area schedule

THURSDAY

College baseball: Clark at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.

High school baseball: Stayton at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.

High school softball: Sisters at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Western Christian (Salem); 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.; West Albany at Corvallis; 4 p.m.; South Albany at North Salem Invitational; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Corvallis at West Albany; 4 p.m.; North Salem at South Albany; 4 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central (Independence); 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Santiam Christian, Scio at East Linn Christian meet; 4 p.m.; Harrisburg hosts SD4 Cross Over Meet; 4 p.m.; Jefferson at Santiam meet (Mill City); 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: Washington at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school baseball: La Pine at Harrisburg/Mohawk (2); 2 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Central Linn (2); 2 p.m.; Monroe at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Horizon Christian at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; West Albany at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Dallas at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at North Salem; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central (Independence); 5 p.m.

College softball: UCLA at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school softball: La Pine at Harrisburg/Mohawk (2); 2 p.m.; Riddle at Monroe (2); 2 p.m.; Dallas/Falls City at South Albany; 4 p.m.; Philomath at Stayton; 4 p.m.; Corvallis at North Salem; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Santiam (Mill City); 4:30 p.m.; Silverton at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Lebanon; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.; West Albany at Silverton; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 4 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Oregon Relays (Eugene)

High school track and field: Corvallis at John Oliver Invitational (Central HS, Independence); 2 p.m.; Central Linn, Philomath at Central Coast Invitational (Siuslaw HS, Florence); 4 p.m.; Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Rob Allen Twilight Invitational; 4:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0