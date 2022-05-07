 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area schedule

  • 0

SUNDAY

College baseball: Oregon at Oregon State; 2 p.m.

MONDAY

High school baseball: Newport at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Oakland at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Silverton; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Central (Independence); 5 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Cascade (Goss Stadium); 6 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Corvallis; 7 p.m.

High school boys golf: 5A Special District 2 tournament at Pine Ridge GC (Springfield)

High school softball: West Albany at North Salem; 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton (2); 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Oakridge; 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Central Linn at Western Christian (Salem); 5:15 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 regional (Estacada)

People are also reading…

High school girls tennis: Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 regional (Madras)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News