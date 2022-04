Area schedule

TUESDAY

College baseball: Oregon State vs. Portland (Hillsboro); 5:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Scio at Westside Christian (Lake Oswego); 3 p.m.; Ida B. Wells at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; Marshfield JV at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.; Dayton at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Regis (Stayton); 4:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Oakridge; 4:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at Sandy; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Clackamas; 5 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Redhawk Collegiate (University Place, Wash.)

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Silverado Showdown (Napa, Calif.)

High school softball: Harrisburg/Mohawk at Marshfield (Coos Bay) (2); 3 p.m.; West Albany at Roseburg; 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; La Salle Prep at Lebanon; 5 p.m.

High school track and field: Corvallis at North Salem meet; 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High school baseball: Harrisburg/Mohawk at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 4 p.m.; Sweet Home at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Barlow (Gresham); 5 p.m.

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Silverado Showdown (Napa, Calif.)

High school softball: Milwaukie at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Gresham; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters; 4:30 p.m.; Amity at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 4:30 p.m.;Jefferson at Sheridan; 4:30 p.m.; Lake Oswego at Corvallis; 5 p.m.

High school track and field: Lebanon, West Albany at Crescent Valley; 3:45 p.m.; Silverton, South Albany at Dallas

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0